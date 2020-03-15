Italy Records More Than 3,500 COVID-19 Cases, 368 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours

ROME (Sputnik) - Italy’s coronavirus cases increased by over 3,500 cases in the past 24 hours with 368 deaths coming as a result of the pandemic, Head of Italy’s Civil Protection Department Angelo Borrelli announced on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, the number of deaths is 368", Borrelli said at a briefing, bringing the total number to 1,809.

Nonetheless, 369 people have fully recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities.

At the same time, more than 3,500 new cases have been registered, taking the overall number – including recoveries – to over 24,700 cases.

Italy remains the worst-hit nation in Europe and the fastest spreading number of cases in the world, despite having gone into complete lockdown last week.

The World Health Organization on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most nations are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.