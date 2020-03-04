Poland Registers Its First Coronavirus Case

The coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, killing at least 3,200 people with over 90,000 confirmed cases.

The Polish health ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country. According to authorities, the patient is quarantined in a hospital in the Westen Polish city of Zielona Gora in stable condition. The infected person came to Poland from Germany.

Over the past month, numerous European countries have reported their first cases of the infection. At the moment, at least 2,000 people are infected in Italy, with the virus claiming 52 lives.

© REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOON A South Korean solider in protective gear gives a sign to his colleague as they spray disinfectant on visiting cars at a 'drive-thru' testing center for the novel coronavirus disease of COVID-19 in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu

Due to the outbreak, mass events have been cancelled in Italy - including the Venice carnival, Milan Fashion Week, and the International Journalism Festival in Perugia.

Up to 70 countries have confirmed infections globally, with South Korea, Italy, and Iran registering major outbreaks last month.