Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 2,981

The outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province. Outside China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea have been most affected by the disease.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has risen up to 80,270, while the death toll has reached 2,981, authorities said. Almost 50,000 have recovered from the disease, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,270 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 27,433 people who are currently sick (6,416 are in serious condition), 49,856 people were discharged from hospitals, 2,981 died", the committee said.

On Wednesday, Chinese authorities reported 38 more deaths from the COVID-19 but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day. According to the Chinese National Health Commission, mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, down slightly from 125 on the previous day. On Tuesday, Hubei province reported 37 new deaths and 115 new cases.

Quarantine measures have been taken with people arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and southern Guangdong province from the countries most suffering from the coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19 has infected over 93,100 people and killed nearly 3,200 globally. Meanwhile, nearly 48,000 patients have recovered. China leads the global infection tally despite seeing a slowdown in the pace of reported cases. More than 70 countries have confirmed infections globally.