Chilean Authorities Confirm First Coronavirus Case

SANTIAGO (Sputnik) - Chilean authorities confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the Chilean Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The minister confirmed the first case of the disease in the city of Talca", the Ministry said on Twitter.

Talca is located some 160 miles south of the country's capital of Santiago in central Chile.

This is not the first case of the viral disease in Latin America. It was previously found in Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico, and Brazil.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries of Latin America, Mesoamerica and the Caribbean to adhere to aggressive containment of the COVID-19 while the number of cases in the region is still low.

COVID-19 has infected nearly 93,000 people and killed more than 3,150 globally. Meanwhile, nearly 48,000 patients have recovered. China leads the global infection tally despite seeing a slowdown in the pace of reported cases. More than 60 countries have confirmed infections globally, with South Korea, Italy and Iran emerging as virus hotbeds last month.