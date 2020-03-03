Brussels to Send EU Guards to Greek Border Amid Refugee Influx – Von Der Leyen

Thousands of refugees who have fled the war in Syria have amassed at the Turkey-Greece border, waiting to cross into the European Union. Greece, where more than 40,000 immigrants have already taken refuge in severely overcrowded camps, called the looming influx a national security threat.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the deployment of a Frontex rapid intervention team to reign in the refugees trying to cross into the EU from Turkey.

Von der Leyen, who is currently visiting the Greek-Turkish border, said the effort will include boats, aircraft and border guards. She also pledged to provide €700 million in financial assistance to Greece.

It comes as more than 13,000 asylum-seekers gathered at crossing points on the border, camped out in the open, as they are seeking entry into the European Union.

Turkish President Erdogan last week said that he would no longer stop them from attempting to cross into Greece, which said that around a thousands people had reached its eastern Aegean Islands since Sunday morning.

Turkiey, which hosts around 3.7 millino Syrian refugees, opened the migrant floodgate in what Greece views as an attempt to leverage European support for his conflict against Syria’s Bashar al-Assad.

The Greek development minister, Adonis Georgiadis, has called the episode “an organised invasion from a foreign country”, while the government refuses to open its side of the border and Greek patrols try to prevent the refugees from coming in.