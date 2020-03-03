Refugees Amass Near Turkey-Greece Border to Cross Into Europe - Video

Last week, Turkey claimed it was unable to deal with the migrant and refugee flow any longer, and opened its border with Greece.

Live from the Turkish town of Edirne on the border with Greece on Tuesday as refugees attempt to travel towards Greece.

Greeks residing on islands in the Aegean, especially those close to the Turkish coast, who have had to endure the arrival of hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants since 2015, are also bracing themselves. There are already some 40,000 migrants who have taken refuge on islands such as Lesbos, Samos and Chios, where tourism has all but collapsed. Athens has announced that it wants to build centres to shelter the migrants on each island.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.