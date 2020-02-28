Number of Coronavirus Disease Cases in Spain Rises From 14 to 23 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Spain has risen to 23, El Pais newspaper reported.

Earlier, the Spanish Health Ministry reported 14 coronavirus cases, not counting two cases of infection in foreigners who have already been discharged from hospitals.

Europe has witnessed a sharp rise in cases of the novel coronavirus this week after an outbreak was registered in Italy. After that, several countries, including Austria, Croatia, Switzerland, Norway, and Denmark, confirmed their first cases of COVID-19. Italy one of the European countries affected the hardest by the outbreak, with about 400 people infected with COVID-19.

Corona virus infections Europe



Italy🇮🇹 650

Germany🇩🇪 48

France🇫🇷 38

Spain🇪🇸 25

UK🇬🇧 16

Switzerland🇨🇭 8

Sweden🇸🇪 7

Norway🇳🇴 4

Austria🇦🇹 3

Croatia🇭🇷 3

Greece🇬🇷 3

Finland🇫🇮 2

Netherlands🇳🇱 1

San Marino🇸🇲 1

Romania🇷🇴 1

Denmark🇩🇰 1

Estonia🇪🇪 1

Lithuania🇱🇹 1

N Macedonia🇲🇰 1

N Macedonia🇲🇰 1

France was the first European country to report a patient infected with coronavirus in January. On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France was preparing for an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, COVID-19 has swiftly spread across the world, with over 2,850 deaths registered worldwide, according to the latest data by the World Health Organisation.