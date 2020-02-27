Macron Reportedly Warns of Coronavirus ‘Epidemic’ in France, Says It’s Only the ‘Beginning’

In February, France became the first European country to report a death from the novel coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city Wuhan. More than a dozen cases of infection have been confirmed in the country so far.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France was preparing for an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, but that the authorities were prepared to address the crisis “truthfully” and stay calm, AFP reported.

“We are facing a crisis, an epidemic that is coming”, Macron said during a visit to the hospital La Pitie-Salpetriere in Paris, as he was speaking alongside French Health Minister Oliver Veran.

© REUTERS / Martin Bureau French President Emmanuel Macron and French Health Minister Olivier Veran visit the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris, France February 27, 2020

“We know that we're only at the beginning... we're going to try with all our caretakers to make the right decisions”, the president reportedly added.

Two people have died from the coronavirus in France so far. The first one was an 80-year-old Chinese national, who passed away in Paris in mid-February. The second was a 60-year-old Frenchman who was treated and died on Wednesday night in the same hospital Macron visited.

France was the first European state to confirm cases of the coronavirus in January and experienced the first death from the infection. About 18 cases of the Wuhan have been registered in the country so far, while more than 200 people have been infected in neighbouring Italy.

The virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December 2019, has taken the lives of around 2,700 people worldwide.