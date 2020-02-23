Irish Drug Dealer Loses $60 Mln in Bitcoin After Landlord Throws His Codes Away - Reports

Clifton Collins used to be a security guard and was briefly a beekeeper (he even won awards for his honey) before he turned into a weed grower and earned an enormous sum of money in Bitcoin, which met an unhappy fate thanks to his landlord. The Irish authorities are now hoping someday they will be able to access the accounts in order to sell them.

A drug dealer from Dublin, Ireland, lost $60 million Bitcoin when his landlord was cleaning the house and threw away the codes for his Bitcoin accounts, which were printed on an A4 piece of paper that the unfortunate businessman had left in a fishing rod case, the Irish Times reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) wanted to get access to the 12 Bitcoin accounts owned by Collins that had been confiscated by the authorities, but no codes were found. The $60 million value of these accounts is the biggest in CAB's history.

Collins bought most of his bitcoin in the early 2010s with cash he had saved up from selling cannabis. For security reasons, he divided his wealth into 12 separate accounts, but could not foresee the real danger would come from his landlord. As the cannabis grower was arrested in 2017, the house he rented was broken into and the landlord also cleared out most of the stuff Collins had kept there.

The codes were thrown away at a dump, where the waste goes to Germany and China for incineration, so there is little hope the CAB will find them in the near future.