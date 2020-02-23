Italian Authorities Cancel Venice Carnival Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The outbreak of China's pneumonia-like disease has gripped Europe, and Italy is the most affected country on the continent. Cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 130 this weekend, with two deaths confirmed.

The last two days of Venice’s famed carnival will be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The Venice Carnival began on 8 February and was supposed to conclude on Tuesday, 25 February. It attracts around three million tourists every year, but visitor numbers and hotel bookings suffered a sharp decline this year amid fears of an epidemic.

All public events will also be suspended in Venice until 1 March, President of the Veneto region Luca Zaia told repoters on Sunday. The decision came after two elderly people had been hospitalised in the city of canals with the virus.

There have been over 130 confirmed cases across Italy, mostly in the north of the country, as well as two deaths tied to the disease – one in Lombardy and one in Veneto. Several cities and villages in these two regions were put on lockdown over the weekend.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said nobody would be allowed to enter or leave the quarantined areas without special permission and promised to use the police and even the armed forces, if necessary, to uphold the ban.

The pneumonia-like virus, which has symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has since spread to 29 more countries and infected about 77,700 people worldwide, with the global death toll rising past 2,400. Most cases have been registered in mainland China, with spikes in South Korea and Italy in recent days.