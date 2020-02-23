Death Toll From Coronavirus in South Korea Rises to 4, 556 Infected

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 30 countries worldwide.

Number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has risen to 556, at least four people have died so far, Yonhap news agency reported citing the health authorities. The number of cases has increased by one third in the past 24 hours.

123 new cases of the novel coronavirus were registered, of which 25 were in the province of Gyeongbuk.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CEO Eun Eun-kyung) said that as of 23 February, 123 additional patients were confirmed [with coronavirus] compared to 16:00 on the day before", the statement said.

Earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Korea said 87 new patients were confirmed with coronavirus as of 22 February.

Most of the cases are related to church services in the city of Daegu, in Gyeongbuk, namely to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. A woman, who had travelled to Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, got infected with the disease and visited the church after returning to Daegu.

In response to the outbreak, Daegu has implemented numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including isolating soldiers at military bases. Residents are also being urged to stay home and even wear medical masks indoors.

Shops are mostly open but no people, in otherwise bustling downtown Daegu, the city at the center of a new #coronavirus outbreak in Korea #대구 #동성로 #코로나19 @Reuters pic.twitter.com/vtshI4fZaE — Hyonhee Shin (@HeeShin) February 21, 2020

In mainland China, the virus has claimed the lives of more than 2,300 people.