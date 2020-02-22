Number of Coronavirus Cases in Italy Rises to 79

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, and has since claimed the lives of more than 2,300 people in mainland China.

The number of patients with coronavirus in Italy has risen to 79, local authorities said on Saturday. Two deaths from the new virus, both elderly, have already been confirmed in the country, one in Lombardy and one in Veneto.

Earlier, Italy confirmed 66 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 62 of them registered in the last two days, Agenzia Italia reported citing the authorities. Out of 66 cases, there were 47 in Lombardy, including two in Milan, 12 in Veneto, 3 in Emilia Romagna, 3 in Lazio and one in Piedmont.

The Italian government earlier announced that a quarantine would be arranged for those who had been in contact with the infected, the municipalities affected with coronavirus cases have been isolated, schools and offices remain closed and residents were asked to stay home.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte posted a message on his Facebook saying that the government is working tirelessly to address the current situation.

On 31 January, the Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in the country over the outbreak.