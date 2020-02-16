French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn Replaces Griveaux in Paris Mayoral Race After X-Rated Video Leak

Earlier this week, it was announced that Emmanuel Macron's close ally Benjamin Griveaux had withdrawn his candidacy from the Paris mayoral race after his alleged sexually explicit video was published online.

French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn told AFP news agency on Sunday that she would join the Paris mayoral elections and replace Benjamin Griveaux.

"I'm coming. I want it," Buzyn said, adding that "she was going to win [the election]."

A scandal in the French political establishment emerged earlier in the week after the Pornopolitique website published a video of a person identified as "Benjamin Griveaux" with his photo on the thumbnail, allegedly masturbating.

Griveaux, who campaigned on a platform of family values, has neither confirmed nor rejected the validity of the video but referred to “stolen” conversations when announcing his withdrawal.

