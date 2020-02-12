Sipping Beer Ahead of WWII Atrocities: Rare Photos of Adolf Hitler and His Henchmen Auctioned

Photos providing a glimpse into the daily life of the Nazi leader and his close circle are going on sale at Oxfordshire auctioneers Jones and Jacob. The starting price for the pictures is $2,850. The unique documents are said to have been taken by one of the personal guards from a unit known as the 1st SS Panzer Division Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler.
The collection of 170 photos in an album that was taken by an unnamed British soldier during World War II shows the Third Reich dictator’s elite SS guards relaxing, as well as Adolf Hitler himself, his henchmen Heinrich Himmler, Hermann Goering, and Rudolf Hess, in the late 1930s. The SS guard took the pictures between 1937 and 1939 during the lead up to the war.
As The Mirror reports, one of the snaps pictures five men wearing SS uniforms sipping beer during what looks like a break amid their mission to ensure the safety of the Nazi leader at a rally. The snap is captioned “Nuremberg beer tastes good ”.
Others show the Fuhrer himself walking out of his ominous Berghof residence in Bavaria or strolling up a mountain near an Alpine retreat.
