Register
22:11 GMT +329 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Adolf Hitler

    Adolf Hitler’s Death and Disability Insurance Policy Goes Up for Auction (PHOTO)

    © Sputnik /
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, who was responsible for the genocide of at least 5.5 million Jewish people between 1929 and 1945, had death and disability insurance, as evidenced by a copy of the insurance policy being auctioned this week.

    A copy of Hitler's death and disability insurance, issued by Deutsche Verlagswerke Strauss, Vetter & Co, is being auctioned at Alexander Historical Auctions, which describes itself as a "leading auctioneer of fine historic autographs, documents, militaria from all conflicts and relics." The auction house, which is based in Chesapeake City, Maryland, notes that the company that issued the insurance was likely Jewish-owned. 

    Adolf Hitler's accident insurance policy
    © Courtesy of Alexander Historical Auctions
    Adolf Hitler's accident insurance policy

    The insurance policy, which includes Hitler's birth date, April 20, 1889, and his occupation, "Schriftsteller" or "writer," insures Hitler against death or disability due to accident. The policy, which was underwritten by Aachen-Leipzig Bank, would have paid between 2,000 Reichsmarks and 6,000 Reichsmarks to Hitler's estate. The Reichsmark was the currency in Germany from 1924 until 1948. A single Reichsmark was originally equal to around $1.29, according to 19th-century sources, but the value of the currency changed over time.

    "The policy also specifically does not cover syphilis, epilepsy, delirium tremens, or fainting spell," the auction description states, adding that the document dates to some time around 1927.

    There are no current bids on the insurance policy, but the auction house estimates that it will be sold for between $3,000 and $5,000.

    Last week, Alexander Historical Auctions announced that it will also auction the last message Hitler ever wrote. 

    This photo taken on February 27, 2019, shows a t-shirt with a picture depicting a nude Adolf Hitler on a beach for sale at a street market for tourists in Bangkok
    © AFP 2019 / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
    FBI Files REVEAL How Hitler Allegedly Lost His Moustache, Fled to Argentina

    "I shall remain in Berlin, so as to take part, in honorable fashion, in the decisive battle for Germany, and to set a good example to all those remaining," the leader of the Nazi party during World War II wrote in an April 24, 1945, letter to Field Marshal Ferdinand Schörner. "I believe that in this way I shall be rendering Germany the best service."

    The letter was written a week before Hitler swallowed a cyanide pill and shot himself in the head on April 30, 1945. His wife, Eva Braun, also committed suicide on the same day by swallowing a cyanide pill.

    The minimum bid for Hitler's letter is $30,000, and it is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

    "There is no other written evidence of Hitler declaring his intention to remain (and die) in Berlin that anyone has been able to locate," Bill Panagopulos, the auction house's president, said in a recent interview with The Sun. "This is essentially Hitler's ‘suicide note.'"

    Related:

    Adolf Hitler's 'Dream Holiday Camp' Officially Declared Resort
    Evil Contacts: Adolf Hitler's Phone Book Actioned Off for Almost $45,000
    Unseen Intimate Photos of Adolf Hitler During the War to be Sold at UK Auction
    Adolf Hitler's Most Lethal 'Weapon' Available for $300K
    Austrian Parliament Green-Lights Adolf Hitler's Birthplace Seizure
    Tags:
    Nazi Germany, World War II, auction, Nazi, Adolf Hitler
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Every Type of Beauty: The All Sizes Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Choises
    Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse