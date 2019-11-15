Register
07:43 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 17, 2004 file photo tourists visit the ruins of Adolf Hitler's headquarters the Wolf's Lair in Gierloz, northeastern Poland, where his chief of staff members made an unsuccessful attempt at Hitler's life on July 20, 1944. Margot Woelk was one of 15 young women who sampled Hitler's food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned before it was served to the Nazi leader in his Wolf's Lair, the heavily guarded command center in what is now Poland, where he spent much of his time in the final years of World War II. Margot Woelk kept her secret hidden from the world, even from her husband then, a few months after her 95th birthday, she revealed the truth about her wartime role.

    Historians Find Adolf Hitler’s Vegetable Garden at Ruins of His Secret Headquarters - Reports

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    A garden that once provided Adolf Hitler with fresh vegetables has been discovered at his infamous Wolf’s Lair headquarters in Poland, where the Nazi leader spent most of the final years of the war.

    The top-secret, heavily guarded bunker complex on the grounds of Mazurolandia was used by the Nazis until January 1945, when it was abandoned and partly destroyed ahead of advancing Soviet forces. The excavations took place during the summer when the garden was found.

    “We discovered Hitler's Garden in the 4th Zone of the Wolf's Lair,” said Mazurolandia park, in a translated statement, adding that experts from the Mazurian Military Museum were brought in to investigate the site.

    The First News reports that the garden was found 2,953 feet from Hitler’s bunker. The excavation uncovered the foundations of the gardener’s house, two greenhouses and an underground boiler room that provided water and warm air to grow fresh produce all year round. Wartime ceramics, porcelain and glassware confirmed the time the garden was operational.

    Hitler was a vegetarian, teetotaler and non-smoker, so his bunker had vegetables delivered on a regular basis. Later in life, he was paranoid about being poisoned, so the Nazi leader also ensured that a number of food tasters worked at the Wolf’s Lair to sample his meals.

    "The food was delicious, only the best vegetables, asparagus, bell peppers, everything you can imagine. And always with a side of rice or pasta," Margot Woelk, one of the food tasters, told the Associated Press in 2013.

    Woelk, then in her mid-twenties, spent almost 22 years as one of 15 young women who sampled Hitler's food at the Wolf’s Lair.

    The Wolf’s Lair was also the scene of an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate the evil German leader on July 20, 1944, when trusted colonel Claus von Stauffenberg detonated a bomb in a conference room at the headquarters. Hitler survived, but nearly 5,000 people were executed following the assassination attempt, including von Stauffenberg.

    A number of Nazi sites from World War II have been unearthed in recent years. Earlier this year, local government officials announced the discovery of hundreds of items at Nazi massacre sites in northwestern Germany. Experts are also looking to unlock the sinister secrets of hidden Nazi bases dotted across Europe, including the vast base of Dag Bromberg, which, like the Wolf's Lair, is hidden in a Polish forest, and the V-2 rocket base Kraftwerk Nord West in France.

    Related:

    How 8 November Could’ve Changed History and Saved the World from Adolf Hitler?
    Utah Teacher Suspended After Student Dresses as Hitler for Halloween - Reports
    German Diplomat Voices Shock After Seeing Hitler Mask in Prague
    Hitler's 'Brainchild': The History of the Iconic Volkswagen Beetle
    Tags:
    history, Nazi, Adolf Hitler, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse