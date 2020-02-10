Register
18:14 GMT10 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates with supporters after topping the poll in Dublin

    As Political Wing of IRA Demands Role in Irish Government, Writer Compares It With ‘Rise of Nazis’

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107827/83/1078278311.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002101078278458-as-political-wing-of-ira-demands-role-in-irish-government-writer-compares-it-with-rise-of-nazis/

    Fine Gael has been in power since 2011 when its then leader Enda Kenny trounced their rivals, Fianna Fail, who fell into third place for the first time in Irish political history. But Fine Gael’s prime minister Leo Varadkar is facing defeat as the votes are counted from the weekend’s general election.

    Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Provisional IRA, have demanded to be included in the Republic of Ireland's next government after winning a record number of seats in the Irish Parliament.

    Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told RTE: "We have had a historic election. There is no doubt that the old politics of the two-party system is now gone and over, a thing of the past. This vote for Sinn Fein is a vote for Sinn Fein to be in government."

    ​With votes still being counted in a country which uses proportional representation, Sinn Fein have already got 36 seats, compared to 24 for Fianna Fail and 21 for the ruling party of Fine Gael.

    In its election manifesto Sinn Fein said it would establish a parliamentary committee and citizens assembly to plan for Irish unity and Ms McDonald said she believed there would be a border poll within five years.

    ​Journalist Ruth Dudley Edwards, in her column in the Belfast Telegraph, wrote: "This reminds many who know Sinn Fein as puppets of the IRA Army Council of Germany in 1932, when the Nazi party became the largest in parliament: Hitler became Chancellor in January 1933 and wasted no time in establishing his brutal dictatorship."

    Sinn Fein doubled its vote share to 24 percent but it only put up 42 candidates, which means it is likely to end up behind Fianna Fail and possibly Fine Gael in terms of seats.

    ​Its left-wing policies and focus on healthcare and housing chimed well with the electorate as voters expressed frustration with Ireland’s struggling health system and housing crisis.

    Sinn Fein played down its links with the IRA and even its support for a united Ireland, which was not a major issue on the doorstep.

    Graffiti in Derry in support of the New IRA
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    New IRA graffiti in Derry

    The IRA fought against British rule in Northern Ireland during The Troubles and more than 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal.

    In the latter half of The Troubles Sinn Fein/IRA began to focus on the ballot box instead of the “armed struggle” and won several seats in the British Parliament, but its MPs refused to take up their seats.

    ​Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have always refused to enter into government with Sinn Fein, even after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) shared power with them at Stormont.

    Fianna Fail seems to be edging away from that refusal.

    On Monday Fianna Fail’s deputy leader Dara Calleary said: "We certainly will engage with them. We're not going to refuse to talk. But let's be in no doubt that those policy difficulties and those principles are still difficult hurdles."
    Tags:
    Leo Varadkar, Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, IRA, Sinn Fein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse