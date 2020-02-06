Register
19:29 GMT06 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, left, passes by German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to addressing a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

    Brexit Has Caused Frightening ‘Shift in EU Balance of Power’ in Favour of France, Germany – UK Media

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106075/01/1060750114.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002061078247608-brexit-has-caused-frightening-shift-in-eu-balance-of-power-in-favour-of-france-germany--uk-media/

    The UK formally left the European Union on January 31 after spending nearly half-a-century as a member of the political and economic bloc, with the island nation yet to fully work out the details of its post-Brexit trade, security and other forms of cooperation with Brussels.

    Britain’s exit from the EU has shifted the balance of power in the community in favour of heavyweights France and Germany, and robbed London’s erstwhile bloc allies of a key partner, including insofar as the ability to advance or block key legislation to protect their interests is concerned, the Financial Times has reported, citing European officials and analysts.

    For example, Swedish Prime Minister Hans Dahlgren noted that his country was “missing the UK as a big player and a close partner” in the ongoing negotiations regarding the bloc’s trillion euro plan aimed at tackling climate change over the next decade.

    An unnamed envoy from one of Britain’s traditional EU allies confirmed that Brexit has forced his country to hold talks with other bloc members in a search for similar positions over the past three years. “That has been a political priority,” the envoy said.

    Brexit has led to the formation of new alliances includes coalition between Sweden, Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands known as the 'Frugal Four,' which is looking to limit budget increases amid the gaps left by the UK in the EU’s budget. The 'New Hanseatic League’ of northern Eurozone members is another example, with the Netherlands, Sweden, the Baltic States and Ireland banding together in 2018 to fight for greater fiscal conservatism.

    A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called Brussels calling to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called "Brussels calling" to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

    Fears of Rapprochement With Russia

    Rem Korteweg, senior research fellow at Dutch international relations think tank Clingendael, said Brexit has taken his country out of its comfortable position in the middle of the UK-France-Germany power triangle, and put it “almost on the periphery, which has translated into concerns about the EU becoming more protectionist and less Atlanticist.”

    Specifically, FT suggested that the EU’s Central and Eastern European members may be “particularly concerned” by the UK’s EU exit, as a French and German-led bloc “supported by countries such as Finland and Italy” could seek “to improve relations with Moscow” and generally take a “softer stance” on Russia.

    Indeed, France and Germany have each called for improved relations with their eastern neighbour in recent years. French and German energy concerns are playing a key role in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia’s Gazprom. French President Emmanuel Macron has taken the lead in calling for the “re-founding” of a “strong” and “truly sovereign Europe” together with Berlin. The French president has also called for the construction of a European Army, which he said would defend against Russia, China and even the United States. Last year, he ran afoul of Eastern EU members after suggesting that NATO was “experiencing…brain death.”

    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a working meeting at the Elysee Palace on febuary 27, 2019, in Paris
    Ludovic Marin
    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a working meeting at the Elysee Palace on febuary 27, 2019, in Paris

    Paris has also repeatedly called for the reopening of “strategic dialogue” with Russia, saying it would be necessary to talk with the Russians to “build peace in Europe” and “rebuild European strategic autonomy,” presumably from the United States.

    Russia, for its part, has expressed an interest in strengthening ties with the EU, whilst keeping itself open to improving trade ties with the UK as well to soften London’s transition.

    Related:

    UK to Clinch Early ‘High Priority’ Free Trade Deal With Australia After Brexit, Raab Says
    Johnson Pushes Ken Clarke, Philip Hammond Upstairs Despite Brexit Opposition – Reports
    UK Will Get Access to Criminal Database After Brexit Transition Period, Ex-Police Officer Believes
    Police Link Explosive Device Discovered in Ireland to 'Brexit Bomb' Plot - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse