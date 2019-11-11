Register
12:17 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Military personnel stand guard on top of the roof during the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) summit ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 25 May 2017

    Polish PM on 'Brain Dead' NATO Jab: 'Macron Doesn't Feel Hot Breath of Russian Bear on His Neck'

    © AFP 2019 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    113
    Subscribe

    In an interview with the Economist earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that “what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO,” a remark that has already been criticised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

    Speaking to the Financial Times, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s “dangerous” claims that NATO is brain dead due to the fact that the United States is effectively no longer leading it.

    According to Morawiecki, NATO is “the most important alliance in the world when it comes to preserving freedom and peace”.

    He asserted that Macron’s doubts about NATO’s feasibility “can make other allies wonder if perhaps it is France that has concerns about sticking to it,” voicing hope that “we can still count on France fulfilling its obligations”.

    “France is spending below 2 percent of GDP [on defence]. […] I think it’s worth asking why certain aspects of NATO do not look as we wish. And it’s not for the lack of US commitment to the alliance, but rather the lack of reciprocity on the part of some European allies,” Morawiecki said.

    He praised the US’ permanent support for Europe, arguing that “if it was not for the help of the US, Europe would not have liberated itself from Nazi German occupation”.

    In this vein, he was echoed by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who slammed Macron’s latest remarks on NATO, saying that “it would be a mistake if we undermined the alliance” and that “without the United States, neither Germany nor Europe will be able to effectively protect themselves”.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in turn, said that “the French president has found rather drastic words to express his views.” She was echoed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who rejected Macron’s remarks and urged the US and Europe to "work together more than we have done for decades".

    Polish Prime Minister Berates Macron for His Stance on Russia

    In context of his country, Morawiecki, in turn, said that NATO was “the primary source of security” for Poland, also lashing out at Macron’s idea of a rapprochement with Russia.

    He made it plain that Warsaw is “very much in favour of co-operating with a peaceful and democratic Russia”, adding that “Russia is not peaceful and is quite aggressive all around them”.

    “President Macron is in a different position because he does not feel the hot breath of the Russian bear on his neck. I think the solidarity of the EU should be so important for all EU leaders that we should not [overlook] the reservations of other EU partners vis-à-vis Russia,” Morawiecki concluded.

    His comments came in the wake of Macron’s interview with The Economist earlier this month, during which the French President specifically said that “what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO” and that “you have no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies”.

    Macron Wants ‘Strategic Dialogue’ With Russia

    In the interview, Macron also called for improving relations with Moscow, which has repeatedly expressed concern over NATO’s eastward expansion.

    “We need to reopen a strategic dialogue, without being naive and which will take time, with Russia,” Macron underscored, adding that “if we want to build peace in Europe, to rebuild European strategic autonomy, we need to reconsider our position with” Moscow.

    He also said that NATO failed to rethink its future in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and that “the unarticulated assumption is that the enemy is still Russia”.

    Russia has repeatedly expressed its concerns regarding an increased NATO military presence in Europe, including the alliance’s eastward expansion. The Kremlin has underscored that Russia poses no threat to other nations, but will not ignore actions which endanger its interests.

    According to Moscow, the alliance continues to allege that Russia poses a threat in order to expand its military clout along Russia's borders.

    Related:

    Stoltenberg Promises 'Credible & Effective' Response by NATO if Russia Leaves INF Treaty
    NATO Chief Says Eastern Enlargement Process Not Provocation Against Russia
    Russia Vows Mirror Response to Mid-Range Missile Deployment in NATO Countries
    NATO Adopts New Strategy to Counter “Russia’s Nuclear Threat” – Report
    Tags:
    world, alliance, NATO, Angela Merkel, Heiko Maas, Emmanuel Macron, Mateusz Morawiecki, Germany, Russia, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse