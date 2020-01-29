Register
11:33 GMT29 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Berlin Warns UK Won't Get Full Access to EU's Single Market Unless Upholds Common Standards

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107714/51/1077145176.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001291078170389-berlin-warns-uk-wont-get-full-access-to-eus-single-market-unless-upholds-common-standards/

    The UK is set to finally exit the EU on Friday, 31 January, propelling the country into a transition period until the end of December, 2020, during which time the two sides are to face the daunting task of hammering out a post-Brexit trade agreement.

    If post-Brexit Britain hopes to maintain full access to the European Union’s single market, compromises shall be called for on a number of issues, such as consumer rights and environment protection, wrote German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday in a guest article in German weekly Die Zeit.

    In his open letter to the British people Maas touched upon the transition period that will follow the UK’s formal exit from the EU on 31 January, writing:

    “By the end of the year, we need to be clear on the shape of our relationship. So let me say very openly: Yes, we all want zero tariffs and zero trade barriers, but that also means zero dumping and zero unfair competition. Without similar standards to protect our workers, our consumers and the environment, there can be no full access to the largest single market in the world.”

    The German Foreign Minister also warned that the two sides faced a challenging timeline for hammering out a deal, calling it a "Herculean task."

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and the European Union chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, left, address the media during a joint press conference as part of a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and the European Union chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, left, address the media during a joint press conference as part of a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

    As he lists the issues that require negotiation, such as "free trade, fair competition, visa-free travel, work and travel opportunities, university exchanges, protections against terrorism and organised crime, management of international crises," Maas acknowledges that "things haven't always been easy, especially since the Brexit referendum."

    Nevertheless, Heiko Maas shares his hopes for forging a new partnership "as close as possible" between the UK and the EU, adding:

    "It [the relationship] will have to be looser than it was within the EU, but how loose it becomes is up to us. Ultimately, we share this continent and also the same European values."

    New forms of cooperation between the UK and the EU could become instrumental in settling outstanding issues of security and defence, continued the Minister, suggesting that a European Security Council be established, tasked with coordinating positions on European security and ensuring swift response to any international crises that emerge.

    “We are working with France to flesh out this idea as quickly as possible in order to build a foundation for our future relationship,” wrote Maas.

    Wrapping up the article, Maas hinted at the possibility of the UK returning to the European fold.

    “But should this farewell ever turn out to be less final than anticipated, rest assured that we will always have a place for you at our table in Brussels and in our hearts,” said Maas.

    The German Minister also made reference to an iconic Beatles song, “Hello, goodbye”, emphasising that the UK and EU seemed to have resolved the “goodbye”, but Brussels would always have its door open for Britain to come back.

    “So let’s sort out the hello, our future. Separate, but together."

    As Brexit day looms, Britain will cease to be a member of the EU after 11pm on 31 January, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson having set an ambitious 2021 deadline for the acquisition of a trade deal with the EU, insisting that an agreement should be hammered out by the end of December or the UK will leave the transition period effectively on no-deal Brexit terms.

    Brexit supporters in front of Westminster
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Brexit supporters rally in front of Parliament near a crowd of Remainers in London on 4 November 2019

    While many have expressed concern over the timeline, Johnson has been insisting a deal can be reached "in the time we've got".

    "We've got until the end of the year, but we will be doing things very fast, and in a very friendly, respectful way," Johnson was quoted by the BBC as saying.
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain January 22, 2020.
    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain January 22, 2020.

    It was earlier confirmed that on the UK side, trade talks will be led by a 40-person "task force" spearheaded by the PM's Europe adviser David Frost.

    Britain will also look to craft brand-new deals with bigger partners such as the United States, China and Japan. If history is any guide, those could take years, although the US administration is talking up prospects for an agreement in 2020.

     

     

    Related:

    Post-Brexit UK to See Fast-Track 'Global Talent Visa’ as Boris Johnson Welcomes Best Talents
    Some European Countries Want to Cut Off UK's Access to EU Data Sharing After Brexit – Report
    Brussels Reportedly to Demand its Judges Rule on UK-EU Trade-Deal Disputes Post-Brexit
    Tags:
    environment, Brexit, Brexit, post-Brexit, Britain, Heiko Maas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse