Register
11:00 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Brussels Reportedly to Demand its Judges Rule on UK-EU Trade-Deal Disputes Post-Brexit

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Brexit (287)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106810/48/1068104831.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001281078159776-brussels-reportedly-to-demand-its-judges-rule-on-uk-eu-trade-deal-disputes-post-brexit/

    The UK and EU are set to begin negotiating a new future relationship in March, as Britain is about to finally withdraw from the bloc on Friday, 31 January, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson eying the ambitious deadline of 31 December 2020 for the completion of the contentious talks with Brussels.

    With the UK set to finally exit the EU on Friday, 31 January, propelling the country into a transition period until the end of December, reports have surfaced that Brussels will attempt to demand that European Court of Justice judges be able to rule on any post-Brexit agreement with the United Kingdom, reports The Times.

    According to the newspaper, a leaked internal diplomatic document suggests the EU wants to be able to make rulings on trade, fishing and security, thus gaining an edge ahead of trade talks set to begin sometime in March.

    Brexit
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Brexit

    The leaked document, briefed to European diplomats, reportedly states that the “UK is a partner like no other”, citing its “geographic proximity... economic interdependence and connectedness”, and that ECJ must have the power to rule if the UK has breached any rules it has signed up for, to “ensure consistent interpretation of the agreement and secure the role of the (ECJ) in this respect”.

    It is said the document is “seeking inspiration” from the ECJ’s significant enforcement role as laid down in the government's withdrawal treaty.

    Bexiteers’ Fury

    The reports sparked the ire of Brexiteers, who blasted the suggestion that Brussels would make significant demands linking Europe's markets to judicial supervision by European Court of Justice judges.

    It is reported that Brexiteers have warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson against acceding to EU plans, calling on him to "walk away" from such talks.

    Former cabinet minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith was quoted as saying:

    “We have simply got to say no… Nobody in their right minds would accept this and if they continue to pursue this then we simply have to walk away.”

    Downing Street sources were cited as also rejecting the proposal, slamming the European court as “by very definition not a neutral arbiter”.

    The current news comes as the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the UK's insistence on moving away from Brussels-made laws and the scrutiny of its judges was likely to render trade without some form of customs checks "impossible".

    "The UK has chosen to become a third country, to leave the single market and the customs union, to leave behind the EU's framework of common rules, common supervision and common Court of Justice. It has chosen to create two regulatory spaces. This makes frictionless trade impossible. It makes checks indispensable," Barnier said in Belfast.

    Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also suggested Brussels would seek concessions on fishing in exchange for the UK's financial services industry:

    "What happens in these things is trade offs. You may have to make concessions in areas like fishing in order to get concessions from us in areas like financial services," Varadkar was quoted by the BBC as saying.

    Responding to the comments, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said:

    "We are going to be taking control of our fishing waters. We have been clear on that."

    Earlier, speaking about the UK’s future trading relationship with Brussels in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper on Saturday, 18 January, UK Chancellor Sajid Javid warned businesses that “there will be no alignment” with EU rules after Brexit.

    “We will not be a ruletaker, we will not be in the single market and we will not be in the customs union – and we will do this by the end of the year,” said Javid.

    A desire to see the UK no longer be subject to rules laid down by Brussels had spurred the Brexit vote to a large degree, with the Vote Leave Campaign vowing that Britain would be able to have control of who fishes in its territorial waters upon exiting the EU and the common fisheries policy (CFP).

    Polling card used in the 2016 EU referendum in the UK
    © Flickr / Abi Begum
    Polling card used in the 2016 EU referendum in the UK

    Britain will cease to be a member of the EU after 11pm on 31 January, as a new "taskforce" headed by Johnson's chief Europe adviser, David Frost, will lead the UK's trade negotiations instead of the Department for Exiting the European Union.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set the 2021 deadline for the acquisition of a trade deal with the EU, insisting that an agreement should be hammered out by the end of December or the UK will leave the transition period effectively on no-deal Brexit terms.

     

    Topic:
    Brexit (287)

    Related:

    Some European Countries Want to Cut Off UK's Access to EU Data Sharing After Brexit – Report
    UK Seeks Canada-Style Free Trade Deal with EU Post-Brexit - Spokesman for British Prime Minister
    EU Will Be on the Back Foot if UK Brokers Trade Deals with Countries Outside the Bloc – Сommentator
    UK May Lose Access to Single Market if it Drops EU Regulations, European Commission President Says
    Tags:
    Brussels, Brussels, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom, United Kingdom, post-Brexit, Brexiteers, Brexit Plan, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse