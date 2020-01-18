Tiny Penis and Turned-On by Whipping Dogs: Historian Shares Claims About Hitler’s Sex Life

The personal life of the man behind the Nazi atrocities and the death of millions of people has been puzzling researchers and history fans since his suicide, inspiring some of the most bizarre theories and providing chilling details about the Third Reich’s leader. Historian Emma Craigie, meanwhile, has attempted to get a peek into his bedroom.

Nazi Germany’s leader Adolf Hitler had many genital abnormalities and kinks that could make one’s hair stand, historian Emma Craigie, who authored Hitler's Last Day: Minute by Minute, revealed in a podcast. The research into the fuhrer’s intimate life is said to be based on documents from his army days as well as witness accounts from people who knew his lover of many years and wife during his last days, Eva Braun.

"It seems likely that Hitler had genital abnormalities. Historians have been through medical records and tried to make sense of them. Our source was a historian who spoke to a lot of people who knew Eva Braun. People have wondered what their sexual relationship was like and even what his sexuality was”, she told the podcast History Hit.

According to the author, his most intimate parts have also been a matter much discussion and have brought historians to the conclusion that the famous World War Two song “Hitler has only got one ball” might have been quite close to the truth.

The condition that is thought to have impacted his relationship with females is congenital and called hypospadias: he might have had an opening for the urethra on the underside of his penis. It is also said to be linked to having a small penis, which makes it hard to conclude at birth whether a child is a boy. His personal urologist Theodor Morell allegedly made notes about this abnormality. Another condition that is thought to have made Hitler miserable was having an undescended testicle.

It could be a possible explanation for his wish to be burnt after his death and might also explain reports about his struggles with women.

"Hitler's relationships with women were really troubling. He certainly was drawn to women much younger than himself. And all the women he was with romantically either attempted suicide - as Eva Braun did on a number of occasions - or succeeded”, Craigie noted.

One of the reported episodes about his inclinations is about a woman whom the fuhrer, in his 30s, befriended when she was only 16.

“She tells very strange stories of him taking her into the woods and making her stand next to her tree as he just stares at her. They both had Alsatian dogs and he horse-whipped his, called Prince, in front of her to impress her. She also attempted suicide”, the historian claimed.

As to his 14-year-long relationship with Eva Braun, it also provides material for discussion. According to Craigie, despite earlier claims that he was asexual, reports about Braun suppressing her periods suggest that they were sexually active. They are also said to have used so-called “old-fashioned Viagra” - injections of bovine testosterone, believed to help boost sexual prowess.