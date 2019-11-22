Register
10:51 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sacha Baron Cohen

    Sacha Baron Cohen: If Facebook Existed in 1930s 'Hitler Would've Been Allowed to Post' Anti-Jew Ads

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Joella Marano / Sacha Baron Cohen
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Facebook has recently come under great pressure from politicians and media outlets to ban political advertisements on the platform. However, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defended his decision not to do so in the name of free speech.

    English-American actor Sacha Baron Cohen has blasted a number of the most prominent US social media and search engine companies and their executives, accusing them of facilitating hate speech and being “the greatest propaganda machine in history”.

    Speaking in front of the Anti-Defamation League, America’s oldest non-governmental Jewish organization on Thursday, Cohen criticised the heads of Google, Twitter, and YouTube for failing to protect democracy and facilitating violence. He levelled his fiercest swipe against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whom the actor slammed for refusing to ban Holocaust deniers from social media and promoting fallacious political ads.

    “Under this twisted logic, if Facebook were around in the 1930s, it would have allowed Hitler to post 30-second ads on his ‘solution’ to the ‘Jewish problem’”,  the Borat star said. “So here’s a good standard and practice: Facebook, start fact-checking political ads before you run them, stop micro-targeted lies immediately, and when the ads are false, give back the money and don’t publish them”.

    The actor, who himself has often been criticised for reinforcing racial prejudices with his portrayals of a Kazakh journalist and Middle Eastern dictator, said that it was “madness” for Facebook or Google websites to try to present “both sides” of the Holocaust, while not banning those who deny the genocide against Jews ever happened.

    “It’s like we’re living in the Roman Empire, and Mark Zuckerberg is Caesar”, Cohen said, while blasting the Facebook CEO’s recent address at Georgetown University where he defended the website’s commitment to freedom of expression and the need to present different sides of an issue.

    The actor concluded that social media websites and search engines had the right to ban hate speech and limit their role in allowing fake news to spread conspiracy theories and false information.

    Hillary Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2019
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Hillary Clinton Wants Zuckerberg to ‘Pay a Price’ for Facebook Political Ads Approval
    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has also recently called on the Facebook founder to do more to fight disinformation spread through fake political ads on the platform, while saying that Zuckerberg “should pay a price” for what he is doing to American democracy.

    Facebook and Google were also recently blasted by the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis for failing to monitor pornography on their websites. The pontiff called upon businesses to “assume moral responsibility” for their online content.

    Tags:
    Twitter, Hillary Clinton, jews, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Zuckerberg, United States, Google, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse