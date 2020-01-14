Video: French Spiderman Backs Paris Pension Reform Protesters With Daredevil Stunt

French 'Spiderman' Alain Robert, 57, a renowned climber of the world's tallest artificial peaks, scaled a skyscraper in Paris' La Defence business district in a bid to attract attention to government reform that has prompted grievances among the population. The footage of his breathtaking stunt instantly went viral.
"Les gens passent déjà 40 ans à aller au charbon, souvent pour un travail qu'ils n'aiment pas. On veut continuer à vivre décemment" Alain Robert @frenchspiderman, a escaladé les 187m de la Tour Total à #ladefense en soutien aux grévistes pour dénoncer la #reformesdesretraites pic.twitter.com/NnOogPsvRK— E_Solas (@Solas7701) January 13, 2020
🕷 Alain Robert, le Spiderman français, a escaladé à mains nues ce matin la tour Total à La Défense afin de dénoncer la réforme des retraites. 👉🏻 Ici la montée finale au sommet de l’immeuble. @frenchspiderman #Paris #Insolite #SpiderMan #Defense #Unusual #Total #Building #France pic.twitter.com/8gN46jGa8c— Guillaume Pannetier (@GuillaumePannet) January 13, 2020
As in his previous daredevil actions, the French 'Spiderman' used no safety equipment and, after climbing the slippery surface of Total's 187-meter (614-feet) building, he told reporters that cold weather was the only issue that slightly complicated his ascent. Robert is demanding, through his actions, a better life for French pensioners.
All comments
Show new comments (0)