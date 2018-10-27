UK Court Sentences 'French Spiderman' to 4 Months Jail, Bans Him From Climbing

A London court has sentenced legendary French climber Alain Robert to 20 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years, Sky News reported Friday. UK authorities also fined him £5,500 and banned him from climbing the outside of any building in the country.
The sentence came after the man climbed the Salesforce Tower in the City of London without any safety gear. According to the court, the stunt led to expenses for the property owner and emergency services.
UK authorities previously arrested the man for climbing the Lloyds building in London back in 2009, but later released Robert without charges.
