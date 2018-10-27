UK Court Sentences 'French Spiderman' to 4 Months Jail, Bans Him From Climbing

The renowned Frenchman reached the top of the 202m (662ft) Salesforce Tower in London on October 25 and was detained immediately afterwards by police for causing a public nuisance.

A London court has sentenced legendary French climber Alain Robert to 20 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years, Sky News reported Friday. UK authorities also fined him £5,500 and banned him from climbing the outside of any building in the country.

The sentence came after the man climbed the Salesforce Tower in the City of London without any safety gear. According to the court, the stunt led to expenses for the property owner and emergency services.

© REUTERS / Peter Nicholls Real Spiderman Alain Robert Arrested After Climbing Heron Tower in London

56-year-old Robert, also known as the French Spiderman, has already reached the tops of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which stands at 829m (2,719ft) and the Empire State Building in New York, which is 443.2m (1,454ft) tall.

UK authorities previously arrested the man for climbing the Lloyds building in London back in 2009, but later released Robert without charges.