'French Spiderman' Faces Home Invasion Charges After Unauthorised Climb in Germany - Photo

Earlier this year, the climber was detained in Manila on charges related to "alarms and scandal and other forms of trespass" after he ascended one of the tallest buildings in the Philippine capital.

The famed "French Spiderman", Alain Robert, was arrested in Germany after he climbed a high-rise building in Frankfurt, reports Spiegel.

According to the newspaper, the 57-year-old climber ascended the Skyper building in the banking quarter of the city. Law enforcement officers apprehended Robert after he surpassed a 153-metre altitude within 20 minutes before climbing down.

He was taken to a precinct where he is facing charges of public disturbance and home invasion.

Robert has made over 130 climbs all over the world since 1994, when he first began his unusual hobby. He is known for ascending the tallest building on the planet - the Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai, UAE.