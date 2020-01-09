Register
20:59 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Classroom

    Foreign Language Study in UK Should be Mandatory Up to 16 Years of Age - Report

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106983/49/1069834969.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001091077990591-foreign-language-study-in-uk-should-be-mandatory-up-to-16-years-of-age---report/

    The decision to make studying foreign languages voluntary for young students has been “damaging” for Britain culturally and economically, according to a new report based on EU data. The result is that the UK’s position "as an academic and scientific world leader is also at risk", with less international research being published in English.

    Less than 32% of 16-to-30-year olds in the UK can read and write properly in more than one language, according to the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI). Their report, A Languages Crisis?, warns that the UK needs to drastically change its policies towards the teaching of languages if its society is expected to improve social cohesion, compete internationally and grow economically. The statistics, which come from a number of sources including the European Union, shows that the UK has the lowest such figure out of all 28 EU countries. 

    By comparison, the second lowest figure is Hungary with 71% of 16-to-30-year olds being proficient in two or more languages. The number is even higher for other EU states, with 79% of French, 91% of Germans, 97% of Swedes, and 99% of Danes being able to read and write confidently in two or more languages.

    Ability of EU 15-30-year olds to read and write in two or more languages (per cent)
    Higher Education Policy Institute
    Ability of EU 15-30-year olds to read and write in two or more languages (per cent)

    UK Government Policy Allowing Children to Drop Second Languages in School is to Blame

    While there has been a soft decline in the study of foreign languages in the UK since 2001, that drop increased sharply since 2004, after secondary languages became optional for students after the age of 13.

    Decline in GCSE Uptake for Modern Languages, 2001-2019
    Higher Education Policy Institute
    Decline in GCSE Uptake for Modern Languages, 2001-2019

    Nick Hillman, Director of the HEPI, said the decision by the UK government to make languages voluntary from 14 years old in 2004 was probably “the single most damaging education policy implemented in England so far this century”.

    Under 50% of British 14 – 16 year old students now study foreign languages compared to 76% in 2002. The report does note that there has been a modest growth in the number of  UK students studying some foreign languages, such as Spanish, Chinese, Hebrew and Polish, since 2011, but overall there is still a “huge drop in demand” for foreign languages.

    The UK at the Bottom of EU Countries in Terms of Speaking Multiple Languages

    The report, authored by Megan Bowler, a third year undergraduate student of classics at Oxford University, also says that austerity cuts and a greater dependence on raising funds via tuition fees has worsened the problem at universities.

    With fewer students studying languages in high school fewer study languages at higher education, and because universities are more dependent on tuition fees that means less money to maintain language departments. The result is that university language departments are being reduced in size or closed down altogether.

    Languages Are Important For Society, International Relations, and Business Growth

    Bowler said increasing awareness and appreciation of Slavic (such as Russian, Polish, and Serbian) and non-European languages is crucial to improving “social cohesion” at a time when 40% of people say British culture is undermined by multiculturalism.

    She argued that “cultural agility” offers “deeper understanding of collaborators, competitors or peers, important in both daily life and international trade”.

    The report also cites a Cardiff Business School report which estimates that the UK loses out on £48 billion a year as a result of its relative weakness in languages.

    Recommendations Include Making Secondary Languages Mandatory Through High School

    In order to bridge the gap between the UK and other EU countries the report makes numerous recommendations including that taking foreign languages should be mandatory for students until the age of 16. It also said the courses on offer must be more varied and engaging and that students and teachers should have access to publicly funded language learning facilities.

    “Rather than continuing to present languages as not suitable for everyone, we need to include a broader range of pupils learning through a variety of qualifications geared to different needs”, Bowler explained.
    Tags:
    languages, foreign languages, European Union, Economy, Education, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse