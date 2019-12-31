Register
21:15 GMT +331 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a prison van traveling to Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Assange is expected to appear in person before Westminster Magistrates in a private hearing related to a Spanish criminal case about alleged surveillance at the Ecuador embassy

    UN Torture Expert Blasts British Government’s Failure to Address Treatment of Julian Assange

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107768/43/1077684334.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912311077910640-un-torture-expert-blasts-british-governments-failure-to-address-treatment-of-julian-assange/

    The United Nations’ special rapporteur on torture has been pressing the UK, US, Swedish, and Ecuadorian governments to properly investigate and address expert evidence showing that the WikiLeaks publisher has been subject “psychological torture”.

    Nils Melzer, the UN’s torture expert, published on 31 December a letter that he sent to the British government in which he blasts their failure to address evidence that Julian Assange has been tortured. Melzer published the letter, dated 29 October 2019, after noting on twitter than more than 60 days had elapsed without a response from UK authorities. He characterised the government’s continued failure to cease the unlawful treatment of the WikiLeaks publisher, and its failure investigate the complicity of British officials, as a violation of the UK's international legal obligations.

    Melzer accuses the UK government of “severely undermin[ing] the credibility of the UK’s commitment to the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment, as well as to the rule of law more generally”. He explains that his official report regarding Assange’s condition resulted from a four hour visit to Wikileaks founder in Belmarsh maximum security prison, accompanied by two experienced medical experts specialised in examining torture victims. Melzer found that the British state had “contributed decisively” to Assange’s condition based upon “careful evaluation of the available evidence”. 

    Melzer, who worked for 12 years as a lawyer for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said that Assange’s treatment since 2010 means that his conviction for skipping bail is essentially arbitrary:

    ​He also said that the anxiety and stress as a result of his treatment have directly contributed to his condition:

    Melzer's First Letter to the UK Outlined Details of Assange's Torture

    On 27 May 2019 Melzer sent an 18 page letter with evidence that Assange, whom the UN working group on arbitrary detention has repeatedly said was illegally detained and should be freed – since 2015, exhibited symptoms of “psychological torture”. After detailing the sources of Assange’s mistreatment[pdf, pp5 -9] Melzer expressed ‘grave concern’ that “Assange has been, and currently still is, exposed to progressively severe pain and  suffering,  inflicted  through  various  forms  and degrees  of  cruel,  inhuman  or degrading treatment or punishment, the cumulative effects of which clearly amount to psychological torture”.

    He requested a response from UK government explaining how they would investigate these claims and address the continued mistreatment of Assange.

    UK Government Rejects Claim That Assange Has Been Tortured

    More than four months later on 7 October 2019 Julian Braithwaite, the UK’s permanent representative to the UN, returned with a one page response. In it Braithwaite denies that “Assange has been subjected to torture in any form as a result of actions by the UK Government”. He said the UK government never participates in or condones the use of torture and rejected the idea that Assange was ever arbitrarily detained.

    ​Medical Professionals Have Been Demanding That Assange be Transferred to a Hospital

    On 22 November 2019 more than 60 medical professionals wrote an open letter to UK home secretary Priti Patel urging her to take immediate action to protect Assange’s life by transferring him to a teaching hospital. After the home office failed to respond they followed up with a second letter dated 4 December 2019 reiterating their “grave concern” that Assange could die from “deliberate medical negligence” and blasted UK government’s behaviour as, “incompatible with medical ethics and unworthy of a democratic society bound by the rule of law”.

    Related:

    'Bleak' Times for Assange: I Don’t Think There’s Secret Liberal Hiding in Johnson - Craig Murray
    Barrister Escalates ‘Conflict of Interest’ Complaint Against Top Judge in Julian Assange Case
    ‘He May Not Make It’: Assange Associates Fear Aussie Journalist May Die in UK Prison
    US to 'Make an Example' of Julian Assange, Says UN Torture Official
    Julian Assange Shows All the Symptoms of a Torture Victim - Human Rights Activist
    Assange Has Been Exposed to 'Psychological Torture' For Years, UN Expert Reveals
    UK Not Complying With International Law in Assange's Detention - UN Torture Expert
    Tags:
    Ecuador, United Kingdom, United States, Sweden, Torture, rule of law, Wikileaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse