Register
17:45 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher peers out over her audience during press conference, June 10, 1987 in central London.

    Boris Johnson's Victory Bears Similarities to Thatcher's Triumph in 1987

    © AP Photo / Gillian Allen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/71/1077567107.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912131077566971-boris-johnsons-victory-bears-similarities-to-thatchers-triumph-in-1987/

    Margaret Thatcher would have been proud of Boris Johnson. With almost all votes counted, the incumbent Prime Minister is set to lead the strongest Conservative government in three decades – the Tories best result since Thatcher’s last election victory in 1987.

    With a majority of 78 seats in Parliament, the Conservative Party has achieved a landslide victory in perhaps the most defining post-war general election.

    Jeremy Corbyn failed to mobilise Remain-supporting voters, so the way is now clear for Boris Johnson to deliver Brexit, his cherished dream of the past three years.

    The Tories have won 364 out of 650 seats and 43.6 percent of the vote – the last time they had so much control in Westminster was in 1987. And while the political climate in the UK has changed a lot since then, both races have some intriguing similarities.

    For Margaret Thatcher, the 1987 race would become a record third consecutive victory. Her party lost only 21 seats in Parliament (following her historic win in 1983) and retained a majority in Parliament with 376 seats and 42.2 percent of the vote.

    Thatcherite economy in 1987

    Thatcher campaigned off the back of the Lawson Boom, named so after her Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Her neoconservative policy, similar to that of Ronald Reagan, focused on reducing the tax burden and public spending (and government regulation altogether), as well as curbing the money supply in order to reduce inflation. Defence policy was a top priority for her government too.

    The second half of the 1980s in Britain was marked by strong economic growth and a consumer boom, coupled with a dramatic fall in unemployment and consistently low inflation rates. The Tory campaign in 1987 sought to capitalise on those strides and focused on lower taxes and strong defence, while attacking Labour for its proposed income tax hikes.

    Following criticism from Nigel Lawson, then-Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bryan Gould was forced to admit that Labour’s tax plan would hit the top 5 percent of British earners.

    Johnson’s and Corbyn’s tax plans

    This resembles the dispute around taxes that happened prior to Thursday’s election. Boris Johnson promised to announce a “tax-cutting budget” in his first 100 days as prime minister, while Corbyn's economic proposals included raising taxes on both companies and individuals to fund his day-to-day spending commitments.

    Corbyn pledged that, when in government, he would apply the additional income tax rate of 45 percent for earnings over £80,000 a year (the top 5 percent of earners), and a 50% rate on income starting at £125,000 a year.

    Internal opposition

    By 1987, Thatcher’s cabinet had successfully overcome two long and divisive industrial strikes, one by miners in 1984-1985 and another by print workers in 1985-1986. Her government faced a greater threat in 1986, when two senior ministers, Leon Brittan and Michael Heseltine, resigned over the Westland affair, an argument over the future of Britain’s last remaining helicopter manufacturer.

    The scandal seemed so serious that shortly after Brittan and Heseltine presented their resignations, Thatcher reportedly said on 27 January 1986, “I may not be Prime Minister by six o’clock tonight.”

    Johnson’s four-month premiership hasn’t been without its internal feuds. His own brother, MP Jo Johnson, quit as an MP and minister in a Shakespearean twist in early September over differences with the PM.

    In an open revolt days prior to that, 21 Conservative MPs backed the opposition’s move to prevent a no-deal Brexit. All of them were expelled and continued to sit as independents, although 10 of them had their whip reinstated later on.

    Poor standing in Scotland

    Both Thatcher in 1987 and Johnson in 2019 produced weak results in Scotland, albeit for different reasons. Under Thatcher, the output of the manufacturing sector began to drop as the country moved toward the post-industrial economy. By 1987, Scotland had lost nearly a third of its manufacturing base, while unemployment raged. Many attributed that industrial decline to the Prime Minister.

    Boris Johnson isn’t the most likeable person in Scotland for two reasons. First, he has definitely ruled out a second independence vote. Second, the majority of Scots are against Brexit (62 percent voted Remain in 2016). The SNP argued that with Johnson in power, they would be taken out of the EU against their will. Now, this fear is as justified as ever.

    Take on EU

    A feature of Thatcher’s premiership that often goes unnoticed is her coldness toward what is now European Union. Though initially friendly toward European integration, the prime minister gradually grew hostile to it.

    In 1984, she successfully negotiated the UK Rebate, a mechanism that in effect lowers Britain’s contribution to the European budget. After 1987, she fought to reform the European communities to avoid what she called “a European super-state exercising a new dominance from Brussels” – sparking opposition in her own party that eventually led to her downfall.

    Boris Johnson’s attitude to the European Union is well-documented. Brexit, of which Johnson is the leading proponent, dominated the agenda of Thursday’s election and it seems that the Tory’s resounding victory is partly due to Corbyn’s failure to present a coherent plan on the issue.

    There is one key similarity between the two elections. One of Thatcher’s campaign slogans in 1987 was “Britain is great again. Don’t let Labour wreck it”. The Tory message, although not articulated in slogans, means exactly the same.

    But there is also one key difference. After two terms at No.10, Thatcher was more about defending past achievements. Johnson wants to change the future.

    Tags:
    Margaret Thatcher, United Kingdom, UK election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse