19:29 GMT +318 November 2019
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK opposition Labour Party

    Corbyn’s Economic Proposals "Outlandish" – UKIP Member

    © Sputnik / Alex Mcnoton
    Opinion
    The Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats have now outlined their business policies ahead of December’s general election. Apprenticeships, tax cuts and even revoking Article 50 are among the policies put forward. But which party will ultimately be favoured by big business?

    According to UKIP’s David Kurten, the Labour party's proposals seem outrageous, while theTory plans make a little bit more sense.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the British major political party’s economic proposals?

    David Kurten: I’m not a fan of any of these parties to be honest, but obviously Corbyn’s proposals are so outlandish and outrageous, that I think anyone with an ounce of common sense will just see straight through them, he wants spend hundreds of billions of pounds, perhaps over one trillion pounds on infrastructure, and all these other goodies that he wants to give away.

    He would have to tax people to death or borrow money and get the country into huge amounts of debt just to fund these things, so if Corbyn got in; we’d basically have a communist and Marxist government and the economy would be over, he would ruin the country’s economy entirely.

    The Conservatives make a little bit more sense, they want a little bit more money spent on the NHS and education, and generally, want low tax, so it makes more sense.

    Sputnik: What is your view on Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson’s pledge to revoke Article Fifty?

    David Kurten: This is just a replay of the referendum argument and of the things that people have been talking about for the last three years, and a lot of these are predicated on studies that are entirely dodgy because they make predictions out of thin air based on modelling of what’s going to happen in the future, economic forecasts are like trying to predict the weather.

    Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn gives a thumbs up as he arrives at Labour Party headquarters in central London on June 9, 2017.
    © AFP 2019 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Twitter Users Cast Doubt on UK Labour Party Leader's Manifesto About 'Better Britain'

    I know one which is done by Cambridge Econometrics, and they come to the conclusion that they say that productivity would be higher if we stayed in the EU than if we left the EU, but they predict that productivity would fall if we left based on nothing but numbers plucked out of thin air.

    All of what Jo Swinson is saying is an absolute fallacy and leaving the EU would actually give the UK a huge boost, we wouldn’t have to pay the £39 billion bill to leave, we’d get back control of our fishing waters, our trade, we could reduce import tariffs on goods coming from overseas, we could make trade deals throughout the world and we could reduce immigration so people in this country will earn more, wage compression will go down, so that will benefit everyone who is in this country.

    Sputnik: Will the general election result in a hung parliament?

    David Kurten: We are on course for a hung parliament or wafer-thin majority, and I don’t think Nigel Farage has actually anticipated this, but the effects of what he’s done, will be that he will win most of his contested seats, but he won’t be able to win that many in the seats that the Conservatives don’t have at the moment, the Labour and the Liberal Democrat-held seats.

    I think a hung parliament would be a good thing, as Boris Johnson’s deal is terrible, it’s just Theresa May’s withdrawal treaty reheated, one hundred and eighty-three of the one hundred and eighty-five articles in Theresa May’s treaty are identical, the only thing that’s changed is the Irish backstop which is arguably worse because it splits up the UK and puts a regulatory border down the Irish sea.

    The political declaration ties our hands in any negotiation for a free trade agreement, to agree to a level playing field, we’d continue to have to obey EU regulations and not fully leave, so I want a full clean break Brexit, where we just walk away, get out of all the EU’s institutions; then we can go back and negotiate a free trade agreement, with our chests out and our heads held high, rather than being on our knees.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    General Election, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour party
