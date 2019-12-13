Twitterwhirl as Piers Morgan Blames UK Movie Stars for ‘Helping Boris Johnson Win Landslide’

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged 'to get Brexit done' by 31 January after his Conservative Party won the general election with a commanding majority.

Good Morning Britain (GMB)'s host Piers Morgan has berated UK actors Hugh Grant and Steve Coogan for adding to the Tories’ landslide victory in the Thursday general election.

“Congrats Hugh Grant and Steve Coogan - you helped get Boris a landslide,” he tweeted on Friday.

Morgan then replied directly to Grant after the actor tweeted “there goes the neighbourhood”, claiming, “No, there goes your credibility.”

Shortly after, the host continued his attack, accuding “entitled millionaires” of telling voters that their ballots don't count.

“Coogan was so sneering about Brexiteers, he called them stupid and thick […] he said his character Alan Partridge was basically like them, ignorant. I watched that and thought ‘my god imagine if you’re a working class Northern Labour voter who voted Leave […] you’ve got this multi-millionaire entitled Hollywood brat telling you that your vote doesn’t count. Well good morning Mr Coogan, Good Morning Mr Grant, it turns what you said didn’t count,” Morgan said.

He spoke after Grant urged Britons to stick to tactical voting and "lend their votes" to parties they would not normally support in order to keep Prime Minister Boris Johnson from securing an overwhelming majority.

Many netizens signalled their support for Morgan’s remarks, with one user tweeting that he was “rather dismayed by Hugh Grant’s stance”.

Fact check: 100% true. — jimmy (@jimmyredwood06) December 13, 2019

Can't really disagree there. I was rather dismayed by Hugh Grant's stance. — Nick Miles Walker (@nickmileswalker) December 13, 2019

What a couple of idiots.@piersmorgan is right. — Mr Nice (@paulwalkingfoot) December 13, 2019

He's not wrong! — Juicey (@EvilMushy) December 13, 2019

Totally agree, how can these people belittle the people who have spent money to create their fame and fortune — John Errington (@JohnErr78596556) December 13, 2019

Some others, however, pointed the finger at Morgan, slamming him as “childish and ego driven” journalist.

Says the disgraced journalist, millionaire morgan with a house in LA and his Aston Martin where he hobnobs it with the real celebrities. — Resist them all (@ViVaResistAll) December 13, 2019

Piers Morgan is s childish, ego driven ,hasbeen journalist ,he is actually of no consequence, people laugh at him not with him. — Elisabeth Borrelli (@ElisabethBorre2) December 13, 2019

Says the phone hacker... — Carl Copeland (@CarlC86) December 13, 2019

Coming from the biggest Hollywood brat of them all. @piersmorgan - Loved the choreography for those Iraq torture photos, award winning stuff. — Dan Hitchcock (@86_dch) December 13, 2019

Coming from the man that bangs on about people getting offended too easily and continuously protests the importance of having an opinion. So you're allowed to have an opinion if you're Piers Morgan but nobody else can? Also I notice a great balance you've got there on GMB.Oh wait — Sarah Horne (@the_sazatron) December 13, 2019

This is going to backfire on you so bad Piers. It will be amazing day to see Grant & Coogan turning up to that enquiry into your phone hacking! — Vaughan Deakin (@vaughan_deakin) December 13, 2019

Earlier on Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to tackle Brexit before the end of January.

"We will get Brexit done on time, by 31 January, no ifs, not buts, no maybes, leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom. Taking back control of our law ... money, our trade, immigration system. Delivering all the democratic mandate of the people," Johnson said in his election victory speech.