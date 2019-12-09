Register
06:32 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The skyline of the La Defense business district near Paris, France, is seen in this general view file picture taken on January 14, 2016.

    Normandy Summit Kicks Off in Paris to Advance Ukraine Peace Settlement

    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107751/82/1077518222.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912091077518202-normandy-summit-kicks-off-in-paris-to-advance-ukraine-peace-settlement/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany will meet in Paris on Monday for a high-stakes summit that will seek to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine after it claimed more than 13,000 lives.

    France hopes that the rare meeting will draw on the momentum created when Volodymyr Zelensky became president of Ukraine in spring and strengthened by breakthroughs on the ground in recent months that saw warring parties disengage in several flashpoint towns in Donbass.

    The so-called Normandy format summit, which takes its name from a French region, comes more than five years after leaders of the four nations first met in France in 2014 in a bid to launch peace process in Ukraine.

    Zelensky Big Debut

    The new Ukrainian president, a political novice, will be walking a tight rope at the summit after inheriting the eastern conflict from his more hard-line processor.

    Zelensky drew accusations of "capitulation" from nationalists at home after he signed up to a deal that would give a special status to breakaway Donbass. He said he wanted to discuss conditions for elections in the region, a full ceasefire and the return of the eastern border under Kiev’s control.

    Roland Hartwig, the vice-chairman of the Alternative for Germany parliamentary group in the German parliament, said he felt that Zelensky was "genuinely interested" in achieving a solid solution.

    "On the other hand he is getting under growing pressure by Ukrainian nationalists not to make significant concessions to Russia without getting similar concessions by the Russian side in return", he added.

    Alexei Martynov, director of the International Institute of the Newly Established States, a Moscow-based nonprofit, suggested that Zelensky would have had an easier job without his own administration and parliament outlining the agenda for him.

    Ukrainian soldiers atop an APC watch training exercises under the supervision of British instructors on the military base outside Zhitomir, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015
    © AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
    Ukraine Civil War's Ugly Scars: Kiev's Soldiers Kill Each Other in Donbass
    The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has drawn "red lines" that include no elections in Donbass until it has been demilitarized and no direct talks with self-proclaimed republics, while the minister threatened to quit the Minsk peace process altogether.

    Zelensky’s own aide, Andriy Yermak, suggested building a wall along the Line of Contact that separates government-controlled lands from those run by self-proclaimed republics if the summit did not yield tangible results.

    Martynov concluded that Kiev’s controversial expectations proved that Zelensky "cannot keep his own liberals or ministers or lawmakers in check", while Fyodor Lukyanov, research director of the Valdai Discussion Club, said he needed to somehow push through peace initiatives without upsetting nationalists.

    Russia Cautiously Optimistic

    Russia has said it does not want to get its hopes high ahead of the summit and merely wants the negotiations to be "substantial", according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to reiterate his country’s commitment to the Minsk Accords and warn against attempts to water down or replace them.

    Russia has repeatedly stressed that Crimea will not be on the table. On the other hand, gas transit might, according to Peskov. Putin may discuss it with Zelensky if they meet face-to-face on the summit’s sidelines. The two have had multiple phone talks but are yet to meet in private.

    The United States will be closely watching how the Ukrainian president fares against Putin as a scandal involving US President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukrainian aid unfolds in Washington, according to Robert English, director of Central European Studies at the University of Southern California.

    He suggested that Trump would be happy if Zelensky yielded to Putin, while the US president’s critics would watch the Ukrainian leader for any signs of "capitulation".

    "Capitulation is not necessary, but compromise is, and I sincerely hope that Zelensky and Putin both act as statesmen, not politicians. The deal before them is not really complicated, but both will pay a domestic price for making it", the expert said.

    A man salvages cinder blocks from a destroyed building on February 25, 2015 in Debaltseve, Ukraine
    © Fotobank.ru/Getty Images / Andrew Burton
    'Colossal Mistake': Kiev's Aggression Stalls Donbass Reconciliation – Putin
    Putin’s office said separate meetings were also planned with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The host nation has responded positively to Russia’s proposed ban on short- and medium-range missiles in Europe, and this topic could be raised when the presidents meet in Paris.

    Russia’s ties with Germany suffered a setback after German investigators accused Moscow of an alleged role in a murder of a Georgian national in Berlin. A bilateral with Merkel will be overshadowed by this accusation, followed by last week's expulsion of two Russian diplomats.

    Related:

    Sputnik Freelance Photojournalist Says Came Under Fire of Ukrainian Military in Donbass
    Ukraine President Zelensky Confirms Agreement on Forces Separation in Donbass
    Kremlin Says Donbass Independent in Conflict Resolution Despite Russian Influence in Region
    Moscow Hopes ICJ to Reject Ukraine’s Claims in Lawsuit Against Russia Over Donbass, Crimea
    Ukrainian Forces in Donbass Claim Being Attacked 3 Times During Day
    Tags:
    format, Normandy, Donbass, Germany, France, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse