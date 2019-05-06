Register
15:58 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza May 5, 2019

    Netizens Claim Trump Aide Mispresented 2015 Donbass Video as Hamas Strikes

    © REUTERS / Mohammed Salem
    World
    Get short URL
    0 03

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Senior adviser for US President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign Katrina Pierson has drawn ire on Twitter after attaching what users say is a 2015 video of the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbass to her post about the Hamas movement’s "violence" against Israel amid the latest heavy exchange of fire in the region.

    "[A total of] 650 Rockets being fired into Israel from Gaza in an attempt to overwhelm Israels [sic] Iron Dome: 173 intercepts, 4 people killed, and 28 wounded. What is @IlhanMN response to this violence? Will she condemn it?" Pierson tweeted on Sunday, attaching a video depicting multiple rockets fired into the sky.

    Twitter users' assumption that the footage was made in Donbass and dates back to 2015 could not be immediately verified.

    Katrina Pierson has neither commented on the controversial Twitter post, nor deleted it as of 11:30 GMT.

    Israeli Air Force F-15 plane performs during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim air force base near the city of Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    IDF Responds to Rockets Fired from Gaza, Says Hamas Headquarters Destroyed
    The tweet was made in response to Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a critic of Israel who has repeatedly slammed the latter for what she described as "Gaza’s occupation and humanitarian crisis".

    Twitter users have slammed Pierson for "peddling disinformation" to attack the congresswoman, with some joking about Gaza "annexing" Ukraine.

    Tensions between Israel and Gaza further escalated on 4 May, when hundreds of rockets were fired toward Israel from the enclave, prompting the IDF to retaliate. The violence has resulted in the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians, and four Israelis.

    Related:

    Israel, Gaza Ceasefire Reached Starting Monday Morning – Reports
    US President Trump Says '100 Percent' Supports Israeli Actions in Gaza Strip
    Continuing Violence: Death Toll Surge in Worsening Gaza-Israel Fight
    Tags:
    airstrikes, Hamas, Katrina Pierson, Gaza Strip, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse