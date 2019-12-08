Register
09:41 GMT +308 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Young migrants paint a sheet of paper with the lettering 'I love UK' in the 'Jungle' migrant camp, in Calais, northern France, on October 31, 2016, during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions.

    Boris Johnson Unveils Post-Brexit Scheme to Root Out Low-Skilled Migration to UK

    © AFP 2019 / Philippe Huguen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/104910/22/1049102241.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912081077514340-boris-johnson-unveils-post-brexit-scheme-to-root-out-low-skilled-migration-to-uk/

    The scheme proposed by the Tories favours highly-qualified foreign professionals entering the UK from other countries, while introducing limitations on poorly-educated newcomers, with a points system set to make the country’s economy more efficient.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled plans to put an end to low-skilled migrants moving to the UK by means of an Australian-style points system, which, Home Secretary Priti Patel said would bring “overall immigration down".

    The Tories are planning to a distribute points based on a range of criteria that place people into three categories. The first is the so-called “fast-track entry” class, intended for entrepreneurs, investors, and highly-qualified employees that have been endorsed as recognised or emerging leaders.

    The “fast-track” entry category won’t put any limitations on the number of people entering the country.

    The second category includes skilled medical workers like doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who are coming to Britain on a confirmed job offer, with those eligible for an NHS visa likewise receiving fast-track entry and reduced fees.

    The third category envisions sector-specific rules that would apply for low-skilled or unqualified workers to meet occasional labour market shortages, for instance seasonal agricultural workers.

    All visas are expected to be limited in terms of time and allow in-country switching, with migrants required to pay a health surcharge for every year of their visa unless they gain settled status.

    The Tories argued the scheme, which is to be adopted well beyond 2022, will instantly usher in a formal exchange programme with the Australian and Canadian governments to effectively share their best practices.

    Priti Patel said the Tories would create a “fairer system” that would attract the “brightest and the best from around the world” while simultaneously lowering immigration.

    There will also be a supervisory body – the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which would be required to produce an annual report to advise on how to lower overall immigration and boost the country’s productivity.

    “The vote to leave the EU was a vote to take back control of our borders, and that is exactly what a Conservative majority government will do by getting Brexit done and ending freedom of movement", Patel contended adding that immigration will “finally be subject to democratic control".

    Johnson has spoken out more than once against illegal and uncurbed immigration, as well as demanded that immigrants in the UK learn English because “there are too many parts of the country where it is not the first language".

    With less than a week to go before the nation holds a snap vote to determine a new prime minister to finally deliver Brexit, the debate is heating up on post-exit legislation and ties with other states.

    The size of the foreign-born population in the UK went up from about 5.3 million in 2004 to almost 9.3 million in 2018, according to the Migration Observatory that cites the Office for National Statistics. Poland, India, and Pakistan are the top three countries of birth for the foreign-born.

    Proposals for a points-based system are not new. It has been 14 years since a Labour government first brought up the idea, but it has never been put to practice. The final results are believed to fully depend on the effectiveness of the Brexit process and whether people will continue to be free in their movements around the EU or not.

    Related:

    UK Police Formally Identify All Migrants Found Dead in Truck in Essex
    Woman Raped by Somali Migrant in 2007 in Anguish as He Remains in UK after Botched Deportation
    Rival for Disneyland? Check Out Concept Photos of Giant UK Theme Park Set to Open in 2024
    Tags:
    immigrants, migration, Britain, EU, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse