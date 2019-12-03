WADA Relocates Executive Committee Meeting on Russian Anti-Doping Agency to Switzerland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The December meeting of the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), where the recommendations of WADA’s Compliance Review Committee regarding the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will be considered, will take place in Switzerland, instead of France, WADA has announced.

At the end of last month, WADA’s Compliance Review Committee recommended to the Executive Committee several punitive measures against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), saying that Russia should not have the right to host any editions of major sports events for four years. According to the recommendations, only "clean" Russian athletes should be allowed to compete at international sports events, under the neutral status.

"It is important to note that, while the ExCo [Executive Committee] meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Paris, WADA has taken the decision to relocate it to Lausanne due to likely disruptions and uncertainty caused by imminent general strike action in Paris", WADA said in a Monday release.

WADA initially planned a special Executive Committee meeting to take place on 9 December in Paris to discuss the Compliance Review Committee recommendations regarding Russia.

"The ExCo meeting will start at 10:00 CET on 9 December. It is anticipated that the post-ExCo media conference will follow at approximately 13:30 at the Royal Savoy Hotel, Avenue d'Ouchy 40, 1006 Lausanne", WADA specified on Monday, adding that the press conference will be attended by WADA President Craig Reedie.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, stressed that the attempts to politicize the situation around the WADA complaints against Russia and taking advantage of the situation in order to try to "force" Russia out of global sports were inadmissible.