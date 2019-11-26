International Ice Hockey Federation Yet to Discuss WADA’s Recommendations Regarding Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has not yet discussed the recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to forbid Russia to host major sports events for four years, an IIHF spokesperson said.

On Monday, WADA’s Compliance Review Committee recommended to the Executive Committee several punitive measures against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), saying that Russia should not have the right to host any editions of major sports events for four years.

An IIHF spokesperson said late on Monday that the recommendations have not yet been discussed by the hockey federation, but it will try to find a solution "in the interests of our sport."

Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the organizing structure for UEFA Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg, said late on Monday that Russia continues to prepare for the football championship despite WADA’s recommendations.

"We continue to prepare for Euro 2020. The owner of the tournament is UEFA, and not any other organization, which we have talked about many times. We are relying on prudence and our successful preparation," Sorokin said.

Last week, WADA said that its Compliance Review Committee recommendations would be discussed by the Executive Committee during its meeting in Paris on December 9.

The UEFA Euro 2020 championship will be held from June 12 to July 12 next year across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island is set to host three games of the group stage and one quarterfinal.