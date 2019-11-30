LondonBridge: UK Labour Leader Corbyn Calls for Tougher Supervision of Ex-Prisoners

London Bridge remains closed as forensic scientists and investigators are working at the site of Friday’s stabbing, which claimed the lives of a man and a woman. Three other people were injured.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has stated that the UK needs to make sure the public is safe and needs the supervision of ex-prisoners to be tough. He continued by saying that there are questions about the probation service and whether the parole board should have been involved regarding the London Bridge attacker.

"There's got to be a very full investigation and clearly there's been a disaster", Corbyn told broadcasters.

The Labour leader also claimed that if prisons are understaffed and overcrowded, "there is a danger, we need an investigation".

Corbyn's statement follows UK PM Johnson's comment on the stabbing , as he said earlier in the day, "this system simply is not working. It does not make sense for us as a society to put people convicted of terrorism or serious violent offences out on early release".

Johnson argued that people should serve the term they were sentenced to and assured that he was "committed to increasing sentences for serious and violent offenders".

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said they believed that the attacker, Usman Khan, acted alone. He was given a 16-year prison sentence on terror-related charges in 2013, but was released on parole late last year.