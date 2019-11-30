Johnson on London Bridge Attack: People Convicted of Terrorism Offences Shouldn't Be Released Early

The knife attack on Friday claimed the lives of three people, including the perpetrator, who was released from prison nearly a year ago after serving a seven-year term.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Saturday that the government wants to toughen sentences for violent crimes after a fatal London Bridge stabbing attack carried out by a convicted terrorist.

"I think that the practice of automatic, early release where you cut a sentence in half and let really serious, violent offenders out early simply isn't working, and you've some very good evidence of how that isn't working, I am afraid, with this case", he stressed, noting that people convicted on terrorism offences should not be released before they serve their full term.

© REUTERS / LUKE POULTON The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported shooting, in London, Britain, November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video.

The man who stabbed two people to death and injured three others has been identified as 28-year-old Usman Khan – a member of an al-Qaeda-inspired* group.

He and his accomplices were plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange and establish a terrorist camp in Pakistan in 2010, but after being arrested Khan was sentenced to 16 years in prison. However, police confirmed that he was released on license in December 2018 – after serving only seven years.

The attacker was initially stopped by three unidentified men, who managed to tackle and disarm him.

*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia