Police to Look at Conditions Placed on People Like London Bridge Attacker - Junior Interior Minister

Usman Khan, who carried out Friday's stabbing attack at London Bridge, was a former prisoner convicted of terrorism offences and was set free just a year ago.

Speaking on BBC radio on Saturday, UK Junior Interior Minister Brandon Lewis said that British police would look into the conditions placed on people like the Friday London attacker.

"There are conditions that are put on people in this situation and one of the things the police will be looking at is those conditions as part of that investigation", Mr Lewis said.

Two people were stabbed to death and three others injured on Friday at London Bridge by a man wearing a fake suicide vest.

The perpetrator was later identified as Usman Khan, a 28-year-old former prisoner released on parole in December 2018 after spending eight years in jail on terrorism-related charges.

The attack came less than a month after British authorities downgraded the country’ terrorism level from severe – meaning an attack is thought to be highly likely – to substantial – meaning an attack is likely to occur.