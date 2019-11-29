Register
18:33 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York.

    Johnson Urges Trump to Avoid Meddling in UK Election as Tories Reportedly Fear His ‘Ill’ Influence

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images//107587/42/1075874264.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911291077437827-johnson-urges-trump-to-avoid-meddling-in-uk-election-as-tories-reportedly-fear-his-ill-influence/

    Leader of the UK’s main opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has previously accused Johnson’s government of planning to use a potential privitisation of the country’s health services as a bargaining chip in trade talks with the US, with Trump's upcoming visit possibly only aggravating these speculations.

    Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson pleaded US President Donald Trump on Friday not to get involved in Britain’s upcoming December general election amid his state visit alongside other NATO leaders next week, Reuters reported.

    “What we don't do traditionally as loving allies and friends, what we don't do traditionally, is get involved in each other's election campaigns”, Johnson told LBC radio, as cited by the media outlet.

    “The best [thing] when you have close friends and allies like the US and the UK is for neither side to get involved in each other's election”, Britain’s prime minister added .

    Reports by Bloomberg also indicate that several UK officials are worried that the US president could damage the Conservatives’ election campaign with his “off script” and “ill-judged comments” during the NATO summit and are therefore taking steps to “minimise the risk”, without specific details being given.

    Johnson’s remarks and alleged measures come as no surprise following Donald Trump’s October interview with head of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage, where he praised “fantastic” Boris Johnson, while suggesting that Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would be “so bad” for the UK as prime minister.

    Fears of Alleged NHS Sale

    Labour head Jeremy Corbyn has long been criticising the Conservative Party’s post-Brexit plans for the country’s National Health Service (NHS), suggesting that the election of a Tory prime minister would damage the British people’s access to free healthcare due to privitising its services.

    Labour recently published a 451-page package of allegedly leaked government documents showing that the Conservative Cabinet under Prime Minister Theresa May had purportedly negotiated the “sale” of the NHS to the US. Johnson has denied the accusations by specifying that Britain’s health services are not for sale.

    A combination of pictures created in London on November 1, 2019 shows Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (R) giving speeches.
    © AFP 2019 / Ben Stansall
    Corbyn Slams PM Johnson's 'Toxic' Trade Deal With Trump, Vows To Make Top-Earners 'Pay Their Share'
    In June this year, the US president said during a briefing with former UK Prime Minister Theresa May that US companies could receive access to the NHS following Britain’s divorce from the European Union. Although he later clarified that he was not planning to exploit Britain’s health system, Corbyn used the remark to attack the Conservatives’ campaign, citing Johnson and Trump’s political collaboration.

    The Conservative Party is currently leading the polls ahead of the 12 December general election, with Trump’s third visit to the country expected to take place between 2 and 4 December.

    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), United States, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Great Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse