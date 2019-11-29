Labour Making 'Pure Bermuda Triangle' Claims That NHS Can be Sold Off to the US, Boris Johnson Says

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn previously revealed a 451-page packet of documents allegedly showing how the Conservatives had tried to "sell" the country's National Health Service (NHS) to US companies.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to Labour's recent claims, regarding the Tories' plans for the NHS, by refuting the accusations and saying that the country's health service is "not for sale".

"Under no circumstances will this government or any Conservative government do anything to put the NHS up for negotiation in trade talks or privatising anything like that", Johnson said.

Johnson also slammed Labour's accusations of trying to sell NHS to American companies as "pure Bermuda triangle" stuff.

New Brexit Day Promise

Addressing the question about breaking his pledge of getting the UK out of the EU by 31 October, the prime minister stated that he had been ambushed in a "broken" Parliament and thus could not fulfil his promise. Johnson then vowed that if his Conservative Party receives a majority in the upcoming elections, the UK will leave the European Union as soon as it can. The new deadline is 31 January 2020.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW