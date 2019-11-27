Leaked Docs Obtained by Labour Show UK Has Been in Talks With US on NHS Sale for 2 Years

The new revelations could represent a significant blow to the electoral chances of the Conservative Party, which has pledged a major boost in the number of nurses to the NHS to fend off attacks by the Labour.

The Labour Party claims, citing leaked documents, that the Tories have been discussing for two years the sale of the National Health Service to US health giants.

In a dramatic press conference today, Labour leader Corbyn brandished what he called leaked government papers detailing secret talks between Washington and London.

The 451-page dossier mentions six rounds of talks that purportedly took place between July 2017 and July 2019, under Theresa May's government.

Leaked documents show there have been two years of talks with the US about the NHS.



You can't trust the Tories with the NHS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cDIUBAj3c4 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) November 27, 2019

In the past weeks, ​Jeremy Corbyn has accused Boris Johnson of seeking to sell the NHS off to US healthcare firms, which the latter strongly denied. “It is completely untrue,” the prime minister said in a televised debate last week. “There are no circumstances whatever in which this government or any Conservative government will put the NHS on the table in any trade negotiation. Our NHS will never be for sale.”

Channel 4’s Dispatches programme was first to break the story about the secret US-UK meetings on NHS last month. They apparently learned about the meetings through documents obtained by campaigners via a Freedom of Information request. Dispatches reported that British trade officials had discussed “drug pricing” in the meetings, but were told to refer to it “valuing innovation” because the subject was too sensitive.

“The uncensored documents leave Boris Johnson’s denials in absolute tatters,” Cobryn declared at the press conference. “We have now got evidence that under Boris Johnson the NHS is on the table and will be up for sale. He tried to cover it up in a secret agenda and today it has been exposed.”

The prospective NHS sell-off has been discussed in public for quite a while. US envoy to the UK Woody Johnson, a close friend of President Trump, said in June that every area of the British economy, including healthcare, would be up for discussion when the two states brokered a trade deal after Brexit.

Trump reiterated that view days later at a conference with Theresa May, but sparked backlash among British politicians and was forced to backtrack (publicly) on the plans.