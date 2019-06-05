Register
    The 'Trump Baby' blimp is inflated in Parliament Square in central London as people start to gather to demonstrate against the state visit of President Donald Trump, Tuesday, June 4, 2019

    Donald Trump Reneges on NHS Sell-Off Plans After UK MPs Roast POTUS on Twitter

    The US commander-in-chief was forced to recant on national television over comments made on the future of NHS health services on Tuesday after sparking ire from UK politicians.

    US president Donald Trump caused an uproar on social media after telling the outgoing UK Prime Minister that Britain's National Health Service (NHS) could be privatised by US companies after Brexit.

    The US president said at a press conference with UK prime minister Theresa May: "I think everything with the trade deal is on the table. When you're dealing in trade everything's on the table, so NHS or anything else or a lot more than that but everything will be on the table, absolutely."

    But he changed his mind during an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain programme, stating that NHS services were "not trade".

    "I don't see it being on the table," President Trump said. "Somebody asked me a question today and I say everything is up for negotiation, because everything is."

    "But I don't see that as being, that's something that I would not consider part of trade," Trump added. "That's not trade." Trump's about-face came as MPs across the political spectrum slammed his proposal, with many asserting that the NHS was not "up for sale".

    Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised Trump's press remarks and accused "Tory leadership contenders and Farage" of "lining up for the No Deal disaster capitalism plans they have", adding that Britain's "NHS is not for sale".

    Jeremy Corbyn at anti-Trump rally
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Trump: It Was Tough, Inappropriate to Meet UK Opposition Leader Corbyn - Reports
    President Trump left for the UK coastal city of Portsmouth on Wednesday for the 75th anniversary commemoration of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France and the largest sea-based invasion in history, which took place on 6 June 1944. Tens of thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators took to the streets on Tuesday to rally against the US president's policies, including NHS privatisation, wars against Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, and China, as well as his stance on environmental issues, amongst others.

