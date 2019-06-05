Donald Trump Reneges on NHS Sell-Off Plans After UK MPs Roast POTUS on Twitter

The US commander-in-chief was forced to recant on national television over comments made on the future of NHS health services on Tuesday after sparking ire from UK politicians.

US president Donald Trump caused an uproar on social media after telling the outgoing UK Prime Minister that Britain's National Health Service (NHS) could be privatised by US companies after Brexit.

The US president said at a press conference with UK prime minister Theresa May: "I think everything with the trade deal is on the table. When you're dealing in trade everything's on the table, so NHS or anything else or a lot more than that but everything will be on the table, absolutely."

But he changed his mind during an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain programme, stating that NHS services were "not trade".

First the Ambassador, now Trump himself declares our NHS up for grabs by US private health giants in a trade deal.



One terrifying consequence following a No Deal Brexit - which potential Tory PMs advocate.



Labour will do whatever it takes to stop No Deal pic.twitter.com/PDLmfXrqaf — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) 4 июня 2019 г.

'I don't see it being on the table.'



President Trump says he doesn't see the #NHS being part of a post-Brexit trade deal between the USA and UK.#GMBTrump | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/ClNjUF6pFW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) 5 июня 2019 г.

"I don't see it being on the table," President Trump said. "Somebody asked me a question today and I say everything is up for negotiation, because everything is."

"But I don't see that as being, that's something that I would not consider part of trade," Trump added. "That's not trade." Trump's about-face came as MPs across the political spectrum slammed his proposal, with many asserting that the NHS was not "up for sale".

Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised Trump's press remarks and accused "Tory leadership contenders and Farage" of "lining up for the No Deal disaster capitalism plans they have", adding that Britain's "NHS is not for sale".

Glad to see @realDonaldTrump say that the NHS is not on the table in any trade talks. The NHS is not a bargaining chip in negotiations, with the US or otherwise. https://t.co/rymjWi9jZK — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) 5 июня 2019 г.

Theresa May stood next to @realDonaldTrump as he said the NHS will be "on the table" in a US trade deal. And that’s what Tory leadership contenders and Farage are lining up for the No Deal disaster capitalism plans they have.



They all need to understand: our NHS is not for sale. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 4 июня 2019 г.

With friends like this, who needs enemies?



Politicians who claimed Brexit would mean better trade deals should hang their heads in shame.



I challenge all Tory leadership candidates to rule out Trump’s demands. Our precious #NHS must not be on the table https://t.co/mZWzPVKbtg — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) 4 июня 2019 г.

Speaking with @NicolaSturgeon about Donald Trump’s visit and responding to his claim that “everything is on the table” when asked if the NHS would be included in post-Brexit trade talks pic.twitter.com/vYcrJaLm3f — Alan Smith (@Political_AlanS) 4 июня 2019 г.

President Trump left for the UK coastal city of Portsmouth on Wednesday for the 75th anniversary commemoration of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France and the largest sea-based invasion in history, which took place on 6 June 1944. Tens of thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators took to the streets on Tuesday to rally against the US president's policies, including NHS privatisation, wars against Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, and China, as well as his stance on environmental issues, amongst others.