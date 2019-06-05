Donald Trump Reneges on NHS Sell-Off Plans After UK MPs Roast POTUS on Twitter

US president Donald Trump caused an uproar on social media after telling the outgoing UK Prime Minister that Britain's National Health Service (NHS) could be privatised by US companies after Brexit.
The US president said at a press conference with UK prime minister Theresa May: "I think everything with the trade deal is on the table. When you're dealing in trade everything's on the table, so NHS or anything else or a lot more than that but everything will be on the table, absolutely."
But he changed his mind during an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain programme, stating that NHS services were "not trade".
First the Ambassador, now Trump himself declares our NHS up for grabs by US private health giants in a trade deal.— Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) 4 июня 2019 г.
One terrifying consequence following a No Deal Brexit - which potential Tory PMs advocate.
Labour will do whatever it takes to stop No Deal pic.twitter.com/PDLmfXrqaf
'I don't see it being on the table.'— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) 5 июня 2019 г.
President Trump says he doesn't see the #NHS being part of a post-Brexit trade deal between the USA and UK.#GMBTrump | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/ClNjUF6pFW
"I don't see it being on the table," President Trump said. "Somebody asked me a question today and I say everything is up for negotiation, because everything is."
"But I don't see that as being, that's something that I would not consider part of trade," Trump added. "That's not trade." Trump's about-face came as MPs across the political spectrum slammed his proposal, with many asserting that the NHS was not "up for sale".
Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised Trump's press remarks and accused "Tory leadership contenders and Farage" of "lining up for the No Deal disaster capitalism plans they have", adding that Britain's "NHS is not for sale".
Glad to see @realDonaldTrump say that the NHS is not on the table in any trade talks. The NHS is not a bargaining chip in negotiations, with the US or otherwise. https://t.co/rymjWi9jZK— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) 5 июня 2019 г.
Theresa May stood next to @realDonaldTrump as he said the NHS will be "on the table" in a US trade deal. And that’s what Tory leadership contenders and Farage are lining up for the No Deal disaster capitalism plans they have.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 4 июня 2019 г.
They all need to understand: our NHS is not for sale.
With friends like this, who needs enemies?— Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) 4 июня 2019 г.
Politicians who claimed Brexit would mean better trade deals should hang their heads in shame.
I challenge all Tory leadership candidates to rule out Trump’s demands. Our precious #NHS must not be on the table https://t.co/mZWzPVKbtg
Speaking with @NicolaSturgeon about Donald Trump’s visit and responding to his claim that “everything is on the table” when asked if the NHS would be included in post-Brexit trade talks pic.twitter.com/vYcrJaLm3f— Alan Smith (@Political_AlanS) 4 июня 2019 г.
