Georgian Opposition Vows to Rally Every Week Until Parliament Meets Demands

TBILISI (Sputnik) - The Georgian opposition seeking to hold parliamentary elections under the proportional system will organize demonstrations in front of the parliament in Tbilisi every Monday until its requirements are fulfilled, Shota Digmelashvili, one of the protest organizers, said on Tuesday.

"Demonstrations in front of the parliament will be held again on November 25 and continue every Monday. Large-scale rallies will take place until the Georgian Dream party fulfills its promises. We are not afraid of special forces and water cannons," Digmelashvili told journalists.

On Monday, riot police in Tbilisi used water cannons to disperse a rally of opposition supporters who blocked the entrances to the parliament building.

The opposition started protests last week after lawmakers failed to pass legislative amendments that would have changed the voting system to a proportional one in which parties won seats based on the number of votes received.

The next general election in Georgia is scheduled for October 2020 and is set to take place under the mixed system. The protesters are demanding a snap vote and the appointment of a transitional government, which the ruling Georgian Dream party has refused to grant.