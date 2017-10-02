Register
07:57 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    The Georgian flag

    Georgian Opposition Party Rallies in Tbilisi, Calling for Dialogue With Russia

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 26 0 0

    A protest rally of the opposition Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party was held in the center of Tbilisi demanding the resignation of the government, restoration of country's territorial integrity and the launch of direct negotiations with Russia, local media reported Sunday.

    TBILISI (Sputnik) — The demonstration was held in the center of Tbilisi on Rustaveli Avenue. Representatives of the opposition party and their supporters put forward nine demands, including the demand to make the restoration of country's territorial integrity the state priority, to begin a direct dialogue with Russia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, to launch a new Georgia-NATO-Russia dialogue format, to ban sale and lease of Georgian lands to foreigners and to abolish the first-past-the-post voting system, the Georgian First Channel reported.

    "In front of the parliament building, there are 13 activists who will continue the hunger strike. Our other supporters will join them as well. The main demand of the action is the resignation of the government," the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party leader Irma Inashvili told journalists.

    According to Inashvili, the protests will continue in other major cities of the country.

    According to local media, a Sunday protest in Tbilisi was attended by about 2,000 people.

    Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. In August 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against South Ossetia and partially destroyed its capital. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia trying to protect local residents, many of whom had Russian citizenship. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the breakaway region.

    Mikheil Saakashvili
    © Sputnik/ Denis Petrov
    'Political Clownery': Kremlin on Ex-Georgian President's Odyssey in Ukraine
    On August 26, 2008, less than a month after a military conflict in South Ossetia, Russia's then-President and incumbent Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed decrees on the recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia independence and establishing of diplomatic relations with both republics. Meanwhile, Georgia still considers the regions as part of its territory.

    Related:

    Ukraine Justice Ministry Receives Georgia's Extradition Request for Saakashvili
    Free Trade Agreement Between Georgia, Iceland, Norway to Enter Force
    Turkmenistan, Georgia Agree to Cooperate in Energy, Transport - Reports
    US Military Deploys 500 Forces to Georgia for Agile Spiri Drills - Pentagon
    Allegations of Russia's Involvement in Georgia's Forest Fires 'Sick Fantasies'
    Bannon More Helpful on the Outside?; Race Politics in Georgia
    Tags:
    protest, rally, Russia, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok