Register
14:32 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British pounds

    Limited Edition Brexit Coins to Be Scrapped as EU Divorce Date Gets Extended

    © Flickr / Duncan Harris
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    As debates on an early vote in December are in full swing at Westminster, the Treasury is about to recycle the first batch of coins that were produced to mark the initial Brexit Halloween deadline.

    Although originally supposed to be minted in time for this Friday, 3 million commemorative 50p coins emblazoned with 31 October, the date the UK was scheduled to leave the European bloc, will now be recycled, HM Treasury has confirmed.

    The coins to mark the historic date of Britain going through the landmark constitutional change will, however, definitely see the light of day, a spokesman said.

    "We will still produce a coin to mark our departure from the European Union, and this will enter circulation after we have left", he stated. 

    The dates on the coin may go on to change, but the text that the money will sport is known for sure and reads as follows– “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations".

    The wording echoes third US president Thomas Jefferson's inaugural address, in which he vowed “peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations” with the caveat “entangling alliances with none”.

    The initial batch of coins will be recycled now that the EU has agreed a Brexit extension of 31 January with Downing Street, days after the landmark deal was okayed by parliamentarians.

    Another 7 million were scheduled to be minted in the next several months, which is considerably more than the 10,000 commemorative coins originally planned under former chancellor Philip Hammond’s initiative.

    The expenses for the design and production will be fully covered by the Royal Mint out of its own revenues, with the coins coming at no cost to British taxpayers.

    While the EU has extended the withdrawal deadline until the end of January, the domestic turmoil over the deal persists.

    On Monday, 28 October, lawmakers rejected a motion to hold a new General Election for the third time, with the Commons set to vote again on Tuesday about holding a snap vote on 12 December, as Johnson’s Cabinet has proposed, arguing that “this Parliament had run its course".

    Related:

    EU Approves Brexit Extension Until 31 January 2020 - Donald Tusk
    ‘Pig’ Cameron & ‘Cow’ Johnson Saga: UK About to See First Kids’ Book on Brexit
    Academic on Further Extension of Article Fifty: Brexit Always Going to Be Difficult
    Tags:
    early elections, Commons vote, debate, extension, coins, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse