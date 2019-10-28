EU Approves Brexit Extension Until 31 January 2020 - Donald Tusk

The European Union has set a new date for Britain to leave the bloc - 31 January 2020, EU Council President Donald Tusk announced Monday.
However, London could deliver Brexit before February if the Parliament ratifies the deal - in this case, the UK will withdraw from the EU on the first day of the month after ratification.
The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure.— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 28, 2019
The British government had previously urged the House of Commons to a hold general election in December, but the opposition insisted that Brussels needs to grant Britain another three months to prepare for the pull-out, refusing to support a new vote in the country otherwise.
