EU Approves Brexit Extension Until 31 January 2020 - Donald Tusk

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has requested that Brussels prolong the deadline after being pressured by the Parliament. The lawmakers, however, have approved his divorce bill in general, opening the possibility to strike a proper agreement and end the Brexit drama after over three years of heated debate.

The European Union has set a new date for Britain to leave the bloc - 31 January 2020, EU Council President Donald Tusk announced Monday.

However, London could deliver Brexit before February if the Parliament ratifies the deal - in this case, the UK will withdraw from the EU on the first day of the month after ratification.

The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 28, 2019

​The British government had previously urged the House of Commons to a hold general election in December, but the opposition insisted that Brussels needs to grant Britain another three months to prepare for the pull-out, refusing to support a new vote in the country otherwise.