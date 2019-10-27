UK to Look at All Options to Get Brexit Done - Reports

Earlier, the British government asked the European Union to postpone Brexit until 31 January next year. The UK was to leave the union in a week.

A Downing Street source said on Sunday that Britain's government will look at all possibilities to get Brexit done, as well as those suggested by other parties, if the main opposition Labour Party rejects Boris Johnson's bid on Monday for a new election.

"If Labour oppose being held to account by the people yet again, then we will look at all options to get Brexit done including ideas similar to those proposed by other opposition parties," a Downing Street source said.

"We can't allow parliament to waste 2020 the way it has wasted 2019 - the country wants Brexit done so we can move on and focus on the public's priorities," the source added.

As of now, the United Kingdom still stands to crash out of the EU on October 31. However, last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson begrudgingly requested the EU to delay Brexit until 31 January 2020, after Parliament effectively forced him to so under the new Benn Act.

On Tuesday night, the UK parliament approved the Brexit bill in principle but voted to have more time to scrutinize the divorce deal, prompting Johnson to pause the legislation. European Council President Donald Tusk said that he would ask EU leaders to give the country another Brexit extension.