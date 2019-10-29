What Next? Parliament to Decide on New Election on Tuesday as Johnson Struggles to Deliver Brexit

While the UK continues to slide into Brexit madness as the deadline for leaving the EU has been extended to January 2020 and MPs are now to vote for a new election, supposed to take place on 12 December, there does seem to be a method to it. London now has several options to break the impasse.

The British government, headed by Boris Johnson, will try to alter the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, which requires the support of two-thirds (or 434) of all MPs to announce a snap election, after lawmakers rejected a motion to hold a new vote for the third time on 28 October. The House of Commons is to vote on Tuesday about holding an early election on 12 December, as Johnson’s Cabinet wishes.

The vote follows the EU agreeing to reschedule the deadline from 31 October (Halloween Brexit) to 31 January 2020. The move has left Johnson with room to manoeuvre as he needs approval for his “divorce” agreement. Johnson had earlier pledged to see the UK out of the bloc by the end of October “do or die”.

However, even though a simple majority is enough to secure the 29 October vote, Parliament can still try to change it, as the BBC points out. Additionally, two opposition parties, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, who have a short bill of their own for an election on 9 December, could refuse to support Johnson’s version.

Another path that could lead to a new general election is a no-confidence vote in the Cabinet. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn earlier promised to push for this option. If a simple majority is secured, the current government or its alternative under a new leader needs to win a vote of confidence over 14 days or resign.

If Johnson’s attempt to get MPs on board a new deal fails, aside from leaving the EU without an agreement, the option of a new referendum is still on the table. This, however, seems likely only with a new Cabinet. The UK could hold both an advisory vote, leaving the government an opportunity to decide as in 2016, or a legally binding vote, a "confirmatory" referendum to choose a certain Brexit deal (or no-deal) and giving up on the divorce. Yet, as the BBC notes, citing experts, the three months until the current deadline ends in January 2020 will not be enough.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham Pro-EU supporters protest during rally in London, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Parliament was reconvening Tuesday for a pivotal day in British politics as lawmakers challenge British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence that the U.K. will leave the European Union on Oct. 31, 2019 even without a deal

Cancelling Brexit altogether is also legally possible, if Article 50 is revoked, as, for example, the Liberal Democrats promised to do if they win an election. However, a new vote as well as its outcome, is in question if Johnson sticks to his pledge to deliver Brexit no matter what.

Although Johnson has been demanding a general election for almost two months, he lived through another fiasco on 28 October. British MPs voted to reject a General Election on 12 December in a crucial vote. Johnson failed to secure the backing of the two-thirds of the 650 MPs required by law to pass the motion as a total of 299 MPs voted in support of the PM’s proposal, while Labour MPs chose to abstain.

Boris Johnson’s government tabled a motion for a general election on 12 December after it said that "nobody relishes a winter election", but that this Parliament had "run its course”.