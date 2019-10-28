Register
28 October 2019
    British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) pointing at each other on August 24, 2012.

    ‘Pig’ Cameron & ‘Cow’ Johnson Saga: UK About to See First Kids’ Book on Brexit

    © AFP 2019 / Will Oliver
    Brexit appears to be an appropriate subject of a bedtime story, with its twists and turns proving to make for a suitable plot that would be of interest to curious little ones.

    The UK is set to get its first children’s book about Brexit - an edition full of bright illustrations and that outlines in an arguably unbiased way the Brexit epic, The Independent wrote.

    The story offers animalistic depictions of key political figures involved in Britain’s ongoing divorce from the EU. The publication was triggered by research findings suggesting that a third of British parents - around 32 percent - found themselves stumped over how to explain the UK’s current domestic policies to their children when asked.

    “As a father to an inquisitive four-year-old, I started to think about how I would explain the current political landscape to my daughter and the answer was, I couldn’t”, author and father-of-two Richard David Lawman commented on the soon-to-be release.

    The 32-page story titled I Want to Leave the Book, complete with a glossary of political terms defined in plain English, is due to see the light of day on 31 October, the date the UK was initially scheduled to fulfil its long-planned exit from the EU.

    While Boris Johnson, currently the most vehement proponent and central figure in the Brexit process, is depicted as a Highland Cow, a smaller hamster personifies Theresa May, and another former prime minister, David Cameron, is portrayed as a pig. The animals essentially "vote to leave" the pages of the book but then fail to agree on what type of story they want to feature in.

    On Monday, the European Union set a new date for Britain to leave the bloc - 31 January 2020; however, London is able to deliver Brexit before February if the Parliament ratifies the deal.

    The UK will thus be able to deliver the withdrawal on the first day of the month after parliamentary approval. Boris Johnson’s deal, which was largely okayed by the Commons last week, was put on hold, with MPs seeking a three-month extension to make sure the conditions won’t harm either Britain or the EU. Elaborating on his plan, the prime minister stressed that the UK was committed to "the highest possible standards" on environmental and trade issues.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
